USC Safety Prophet Brown Provides Rare Insight on Game-Changing Play to Beat Rutgers

In Week 3, the No. 12 USC Trojans found themselves in a close battle with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Thanks to a pick-six by redshirt senior Prophet Brown, the Trojans were able to pull ahead and win 42-35.

During his appearance on Trojans Live (Sept. 21), Brown revealed how his film room sessions with Gary Patterson prepared him for the moment and how the play developed. He also shared about vibe for the Trojans upcoming game against Oregon and the position change to safety.

How Game Week Preparation Led to Prophet Brown's Pick-Six

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans safety Prophet Brown (16) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We know they have their favorite targets going into that game. And we knew they [throw] some questionable passes sometimes," Brown said about his film sessions with defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and safeties coach Paul Gonzales. "So we were definitely going to be aggressive and hunt for that ball. It paid off definitely in a big time, me and [Christian Pierce] getting an interception each.”

“Oh yeah, definitely. I seen the switch release from [Ben Black III] and [Moses Walker]. Then [Black], I seen how he was breaking out; he looked like he was finna come back in," Brown said about the play. "You know on the goal line everything happens faster, so I just jumped it. And as soon as I got my eyes back to the quarterback, the ball was in the air and, you know, I took it. Seen the sideline and the rest was history.”

“Yeah, definitely, we’ve been watching picks all year, and people been getting caught by the quarterback, punters on punt return or quarterbacks on interceptions,” Brown said about his foot race to the end zone.

“Running 99 yards full speed is something. And then going back out...I got to step up and compete; I’m not missing no rep. It's funny because you come off on the sideline and everybody’s hitting on your helmet, and you’re just trying to catch your breath.”

Defense Stepping up in Key Moments

“That’s what really matters. You gotta bow up when it's time to bow up, you know. You can’t bend. So I feel like we have some things we definitely need to correct moving forward, but like you said, we played well, and the only thing that matters is getting the win.”

Oregon Week

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands post game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC will host the No. 20 Oregon Ducks on Sept. 26 at the Coliseum. The game will be televised on NBC at 4:30 p.m. PT.

“For sure, there’s no hiding around the fact that this is one of those games that everybody is looking forward to. This is one of those games why you come to USC, you know, to play in a top-ranked matchup on national television in front of a sold-out crowd in the Coliseum,” Brown said. “Like what else could you want? As a competitor, I love. We’re going to put everything we got and our best foot forward. Its going to be a show.”

“It's the same thing you do every day. There’s 11 players on each side of the ball; the field is going to be the same length,” Brown said about managing emotions for the big week. “So you don’t get too focused on everything that’s distracting you on the outside. You focus on what’s going on between the lines, and the rest will take care of itself.”

“I think as a leader of the defense, I’m calm. I’m on the calmer end,” Brown said about his in-game energy. “You know, I got to be able to make a lot of calls, a lot of checks, a lot of adjustments. So if I’m frazzled, all over the place, the composure won’t necessarily be there.”

Changing to Safety

The fifth-year player started his career at corner and at nickel, as well as special teams earlier in his career. After a season-ending injury in the spring of 2025, Brown returned to the team as a safety to add necessary depth to the position room.

“It's definitely been great. You know, I’ve been a football player my whole life, so wherever the team needs me, I'mma go play, and Imma perform. So safety definitely isn’t new. I played safety my sophomore year of high school, then moved to corner. So wherever the team needs me, I’m comfortable in that position for sure.”

Being A Part of the Clay Helton to Lincoln Riley Regime Change

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown became a Trojan in 2021, which was Helton’s final season at Southern Cal. After losing to Stanford 42-28 (Sept. 13, 2021), Helton was fired and former cornerbacks coach Donte Williams took over as interim head coach for the rest of the year. Since then, he's been a member of the Trojans' rise back to prominence with Lincoln Riley at the helm.

“Man, ‘Fight on’, that’s what it means to me. Those words really been stuck with me my whole career. And I feel like my story – I hope a lot of young players coming into college can really look at it and learn from it," Brown shared. "You know, it's not always going to be sunshine and rainbows, but as long as you stay down and continue to grind, the process will pay off.”

“My family, my friends, my teammates. You know, we’re out there practicing and working hard every day. And we see the results behind closed doors and stuff. It's just a matter of time [til] you get your opportunity on the field," Brown said about his support group throughout his career. "So I would just say them, continuing to encourage me and stuff. I just thank God for all the opportunities He’s given me as well. Cause without Him, none of this is possible.”

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