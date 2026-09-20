Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Speaks Candidly After Near Upset of USC Trojans

In their first road game of the season and its Big Ten opener, the No. 12 USC Trojans outlasted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-35 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, to improve to 4-0.

While the Trojans' offense was strong, as it always has been under coach Lincoln Riley, secondary concerns again highlighted USC’s close victory. The secondary struggles will certainly be a topic of discussion heading into their marquee showdown on Sept. 26 against the No. 21 Oregon Ducks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking away the Trojans' two game-changing interceptions from Prophet Brown and Christian Pierce, the Scarlet Knights moved the ball down the field consistently as Rutgers quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, connected with wide receiver KJ Duff on several plays.

Duff finished the game with seven receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown. The Scarlet Knights also had success on the ground, shortening the game and holding USC’s time of possession to 26:45. Antwan Raymond led the Scarlet Knights in rushing, recording 122 yards and one touchdown. Here’s what Greg Schiano said following the Scarlet Knights' narrow loss to the Trojans on Saturday.

Opening Statement

Sep 11, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There are no moral victories. I don’t want to hear about that, that doesn’t apply. We fully expected to win this game, and it hurts that we didn’t, but we’re learning; we’ll continue to get better. There was a lot of improvement. Eventually, that improvement will be good enough,” Schiano said.

USC Trojans Offense

“Talented offense, I mean I’m not making concessions at all, but they're very talented. They move the ball on most people. Quarterback was throwing for like an 82 percent completions. I’ve never really seen that. We need to play better, period. We made some really good plays. We need to play better consistently and we will,” Schiano said.

Toughness Against USC

“I’m really proud of our team, they work exactly. If you came to our practice, you’d say, ‘That’s a 3-0 team, it’s not an 0-3 team. The way they work and how they execute, but again, when the lights come on, we have to find a way to make those, that small margin of error. We have to find a way. And that’s my job and there’s nobody to blame but me,” Schiano said.

“I have to figure out how to do it as the head coach after 39 years of doing this. I have to figure out how to get us over the hump because we are not a bad football team. We’re just not quite where we need to be right now,” Schiano continued.

What’s Next For USC Trojans?

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The gauntlet of the Trojans' schedule officially begins as USC will go through a brutal six-game stretch that features matchups against the No. 21 Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26), Washington Huskies (Oct. 3), No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), Wisconsin Badgers (Oct. 24), No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).

The Trojans will face one of their biggest tests of the year as they start the gauntlet, looking to finally beat coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in a primetime showdown at the Coliseum.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have lost four straight games against the Ducks, with their last win coming in 2019. Riley is 0-2 in his two matchups against Lanning’s Ducks, but has yet to face Oregon at the Coliseum, as both losses were at Autzen Stadium. Riley and the Trojans get that opportunity in Week 4 in a game with massive Big Ten title and College Football Playoff implications for both teams.

Early betting odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook favor the Trojans by 2.5 points, with the over/under line at 62.5. With both defenses showing their flaws so far this season, this game could be an offensive shootout, especially with the quarterback matchup between Oregon’s Dante Moore and USC’s Jayden Maiava. The Trojans and Ducks will kick off at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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