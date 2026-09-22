USC Trojans' Biggest Question Entering Oregon Ducks Matchup

Coach Lincoln Riley and the No. 12 USC Trojans have their first true test Saturday night against the No. 20 Oregon Ducks.

The easy schedule is over for the Trojans and, frankly, the excuses are over too. Now it’s time to see what this team can really do. The Trojans looked quite overwhelmed in Week 3, in their Big Ten opener against Rutgers.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) carries the ball against the USC Trojans during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Scarlet Knights gave USC a battle until the very end, just scraping off a 42-35 win. This was supposed to be a landslide win for USC, so the final score was very surprising to all. Worse yet, ESPN’s College GameDay opted to back the SEC and feature No. 1 Texas and No. 14 Tennessee over the Trojans game

After the Rutgers game, the biggest question heading into the Trojans’ fifth game of the season is whether the defense can hold off Oregon and their offensive power attack.

USC Defense Tormented Against Rutgers

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) is tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC’s defense was one of the biggest trending topics across social media last Saturday, with most pointing the finger at Riley’s team’s failure to perform in road games. Others were quick to blame defensive coordinator Gary Patterson for failing to get his defense to click.

The Trojans didn’t just give up 35 points to a winless Rutgers squad; they surrendered 460 total yards of offense. That was one yard short of what USC’s offense had that game. This was expected to be a cakewalk for USC, preparation for the Oregon matchup.

Yet, the Scarlet Knights kept a nearly 24-point favorite USC team, per DraftKings, to just a touchdown score.

USC’s secondary failed on various occasions to stop Rutgers star receiver KJ Duff, who caught 86 yards and a touchdown. The key for this secondary on Saturday night will be to contain the middle of the field. Against Rutgers, slant patterns were a nightmare for the Trojans.

Late in the fourth quarter, Rutgers receiver Vernon Allen III was left wide open on a slant that resulted in a touchdown.

The defensive front for USC was nearly non-existent last Saturday, recording just one sack on Rutgers quarterback Dylan Lonergan. If the Trojans want to limit Oregon on Saturday, they need to be able to fend off the Ducks’ offensive line and get to quarterback Dante Moore.

Oregon’s Loaded Offense

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Moore and the Ducks offense, they are coming off a much-needed big win against FCS opponent Portland State. The Ducks set a new program record for most points scored in the modern era with 84.

This follows a shocking upset in Stillwater in Week 2 against Oklahoma State. In that game, Moore had a sluggish start but mustered up the offense to bring the game within one score. He threw two touchdowns against the Cowboys, so even in a loss, Moore has shown that his talent for throwing the football is there.

Additionally, Moore has yet to throw an interception this season, something that Patterson and his defense can change on Saturday. Trojan safeties Prophet Brown and Christian Pierce each recorded an interception against Rutgers.

Oregon’s receivers are coming off a seven-receiving-touchdown performance against the Vikings, with Messiah Hampton responsible for two. Their running backs rushed for a combined 273 yards and five touchdowns.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On a positive note, for the Trojans, none of the Ducks' running backs have rushed for over 100 yards this season. It’s a perfect opportunity for the Trojan front line to take the running game away from Oregon, opting coach Dan Lanning and Moore to pass more.

Last year, the Ducks defeated the Trojans 42-27 in Eugene. USC will not just be looking for redemption but also to end a four-game losing streak to the Ducks. Saturday may just be the most important game in Riley’s career and a perfect glimpse into the true nature of this year’s Trojans team.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.