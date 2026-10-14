USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Fires Back at Lincoln Riley Criticism

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava overheard two sets of noise ahead of Oct. 10.

One was the reverberating fan chants inside Beaver Stadium. But the No. 19 Trojans blocked that out and won 31-23 over Penn State.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the second type of noise involves his coach Lincoln Riley. This involves the "Riley should be fired crowd." And Maiava fiercely defended his coach on Oct. 13.

Jayden Maiava on Defending Lincoln Riley

Maiava backed his coach of the last three seasons during his appearance on the "Outta Pocket" podcast hosted by former NFL quarterback and past Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.

The now-senior quarterback is fully aware that Riley faces fierce detractors. But he's not ashamed to give his coach backing amid the harsh criticism.

"Yes it does bother us," Maiava admitted. "But we use it as fuel to continue to inspire people that that's not who coach Riley is. Even if you ate the burger a wrong way, he's still the best coach in the country. Everybody in this building knows and understands who Coach Riley is. He really truly is the best coach in the country.”

Jayden Maiava on people like Paul Finebaum calling for Lincoln Riley to be fired,



“Yes it does bother us, but we use it as fuel…

Everybody in this building knows who Coach Riley is. He really truly is the best coach in the country.”#USC #OuttaPocket #RG3 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/bPwWPWaRWq — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 13, 2026

Riley's critics showed up already once this season. The Sept. 26 Oregon loss fired up those naysayers, fueling the belief that Riley simply can't win the big contests with this Trojans group.

But he also drew heat for the performance of his defense in that 41-27 defeat at the hands of the Ducks, who are now unranked after losing to UCLA 17-15 on Oct. 10. Riley's past teams, including at Oklahoma, got widely criticized for struggling on defense.

The two games after the Oregon contest have come down to defensive stops. Plus, Riley's defensive coordinator, Gary Patterson, has created schemes that have allowed 21 and 23 points in those two weeks. USC's road win over Penn State, plus the Oregon loss during that same weekend, catapulted Riley and the Trojans back into the Big Ten title game picture and even kept the now 6-1 Trojans very much alive in the College Football Playoffs race.

Jayden Maiava Impresses Lincoln Riley Through This Trait

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley himself has needed to deal with critics of his quarterback. Particularly if Maiava is the quarterback who can elevate the Trojans back into the national title game conversation, or even help produce the first-ever Big Ten championship for USC football.

Riley, though, saw one element of Maiava that impressed him from the Penn State outing. And it had nothing to do with his arm talent either.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojan players celebrate following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I thought he was poised and confident. I also thought he was very locked in with how we wanted to attack them. And I thought he stayed steady throughout the whole game," Riley said on the Oct. 12 edition of Trojans Live when talking about how Maiava handled the loud atmosphere. "He played like how your senior quarterback is supposed to play."

Riley added more to the praise, saying, "But as far as environment, I thought he handled that very well. He played one of his best games, for certain."

Now he, Maiava and the Trojans can take a breather from the Big Ten rigors for one week, as USC won't suit up for the Oct. 17 action. But next is a road trip to another hostile environment: Camp Randall, the home of the Wisconsin Badgers.

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