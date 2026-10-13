Lincoln Riley Raves About Sudden USC Starter Who Shined vs. Penn State

Multiple players stepped up big amid the noise inside Beaver Stadium for the No. 19 USC Trojans. Coach Lincoln Riley once again saw poise out of quarterback Jayden Maiava, plus saw the Trojans defense come up with needed stops again.

However, Riley made sure to praise one surprise starter from that Oct. 10 road win. Left tackle Vlad Dyakonov did enough to impress the coach in place of Elijah Paige, which he shared during his Oct. 12 appearance on Trojans Live.

Lincoln Riley Raves About Vlad Dyakonov Not Flinching in Beaver Stadium

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojan players celebrate following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He was going to be so jacked up to play no matter what, I don't know that it was really going to matter with him. He's a really tough competitor for a young guy."

"He doesn't flinch. He's still learning to play the position and he's still growing as a player, but competitively, he doesn't flinch. Next guy has to be ready to go and Vlad was in."

"He brings energy and competitiveness every single day."

Riley added how defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart was the one to inform the backup left tackle that he was starting.

Getting Real About Winning in Hostile Environment

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Tough to win in that environment. That game was a heck of an environment."

"But I thought our team and program were ready for it. We handled it and embraced it. Obviously, had massive contributions on all sides. Especially at the end."

"Just the stops and the turnovers, and we created some big special teams plays."

"It was awesome. But the bye week comes at a good time for us."

How Crucial Bye Week Becomes for USC

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We knew the first seven games was going to be a heavy push in the beginning of the season. But the schedule sets up well for us now in terms of getting rest, and continuing to develop the rest of the roster."

"I think we've done a pretty nice job of developing here through the first seven games. And we're going to need them as we go forward."

"I mean, that should be a real advantage for our team in the back half of the season on this home stretch. It sets up good for us."

Lincoln Riley Likes Poise of Jayden Maiava vs. Penn State

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I thought he was poised and confident. I also thought he was very locked in with how we wanted to attack them. And I thought he stayed steady throughout the whole game."

"He played like how your senior quarterback is supposed to play."

"But as far as environment, I thought he handled that very well. He played one of his best games for certain."

"Just really proud of his poise and there was just a calmness to him. I mean there was energy, but he was very calm throughout the entire game. "

Lincoln Riley Addresses Mindset During Bye Week

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Romero Ison (18) celebrates following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think our team has a sense of how much room we have to improve still yet.

"I think they know we've got some firepower, and we've got some young guys that are starting to figure it out."

"I think we've seen snapshots of that and it's starting to come together. And I think the guys inside the walls feel that. And there's a lot of excitement, momentum and energy behind that."

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