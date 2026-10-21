USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Shares Main Keys Facing Wisconsin's Defense

In Week 8, No. 16 USC Trojans will have their third-consecutive primetime game and third road game of the season against the Wisconsin Badgers. The well rested Jayden Maiava will looking to lead the Trojans’ offense into enemy territory once again and face another formidable Big Ten defense.

Facing Wisconsin Badgers’ Defense

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, great defense. Excited to go out there and compete,” Maiava said about the Trojans’ Week 8 opponents. “Yeah, very physical. Great back end DBs. Great up front.”

Wisconsin’s defense is currently ranked No. 27 in the nation in points allowed (18.2), No. 11 in yards per game (283.6), No. 5 in yards per play (4.1), No. 17 in completion percentage (55.77), No. 4 in yards per pass (5.6) and No. 19 in passing yards per game (175.8). Safety Marvin Burks Jr. leads the secondary with two interceptions – the Badgers defense has five total. While their secondary is formidable, the linebackers are the strength of the unit.

Sophomore Cooper Catalano leads the defense in tackles (50 total), has four pass deflections and a fumble recovery so far this season. Redshirt-senior Sebastian Cheeks leads the nation in quarterback pressures (27), is fourth in tackling (21 total), 2.6 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Sophomore Mason Posa is second in tackles (47), has a pass deflection and interception through six games.

Sep 19, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They're kind of the heart of their defense. As you see it on film, get the guys rolling on D and you know we're just excited to go out there and compete against those guys,” Maiava said about the Badgers’ linebackers group.

In Week 7, Wisconsin lost 17-7 to the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. During the tough battle, the Badgers gave up a total of 264 passing yards but came away with two interceptions. At home (3-0 record), the defense has done a solid job of bottling up offenses, allowing an average of 7.3 points allowed and a total of 49 first-downs allowed.

“I mean we got Coach [Lincoln Riley] so I think he's going to dial some stuff up for sure,” Maiava said about USC’s offense.

Reflecting on Penn State Performance

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lion fans cheer as Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to snap the ball during the second quarter of the game at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Trojans’ 31-23 road victory over Penn State, Maiava completed 21-of-33 passes for 301 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers.

“Definitely got to do a better job operating the guys. Continue to bring the energy day in and day out,” the senior quarterback said about his main takeaway from the Penn State film.

“I think just continue to sharpen the edge. You know, making the guys feel each other. Especially going on the road, it's super important to feel each other's emotions and just continue to buy in together and really stay together really. Just continue to be a brotherhood,” Maiava said about the prep heading into the Penn State game.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would think so. Yeah, I think we're pretty locked in. It's good to have emotions but not be emotional. So we all accept our emotions that come with the game. But you know, when it comes time to go out there and play, we're ready,” Maiava said about the connectedness of the team.

“Feels like a movie. It's [an] unbelievable experience. It's kind of hard to put into words how it felt out there, but it was pretty special, especially to go out there and come out with a win,” Maiava said about playing in front of the White Out Crowd.

Emphasis on Running the Ball

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Huge,” Maiava said about the increased role of the run game. “Just continue to do a better job at the quarterback position. Continue to talk to the running backs and the receivers. It's a collective effort all across the board and we just got to be on the same page.”

In the past two games, Riley has started to lean on the defense to drain the clock and relieve Maiava – 115 rushing yards against Washington and 129 yards versus Penn State. The defense getting close-out stops has also helped. Redshirt-sophomore running back King Miller is the lead rusher with 114 carries for 595 yards and four touchdowns.

The Importance of Sleep

“Slept. I just continue to recover and get the mind and the body right for this upcoming week,” Maiava said about how he spent the bye week.

“Yeah, got to get my eight hours. You know it's super important to me and, you know, just kind of letting the guys know how important it is to them too. Just continue to be prepared and the next day coming,” Maiava said about the importance of sleeping.

How Jayden Maiava Looks to Improve

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just bring energy, continue to bring energy. Make the guys feel my presence and let them know that I'm going to put my best foot forward and they're going to get the best out of me.”

The Wide Receiver Room

“Yeah, I mean those guys are getting really close every single day. You know, you can see it out there. You can I mean, I feel it at the quarterback position as well as everybody else in there. We're just super excited.”

Mentoring Jonas Williams

USC Trojans freshman quarterback Jonas Williams | USC Trojans on SI

“Yeah, he's kind of got it all in him already. You know, Coach Riley, Coach [Luke Huard], just having those coaches with what he has already is super huge…I think he's ready,” Maiava said about freshman quarterback Jonas Williams.

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