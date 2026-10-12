USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers Kickoff Gets Key Schedule Update

After seven consecutive weeks of action, the No. 19 USC Trojans will have their bye in Week 7. When the Trojans return, they will have their third road game of the season against the Wisconsin Badgers, who currently have a 4-1 record and are 2-0 in conference play.

Broadcast and kickoff times had yet to be determined, but on Oct. 12, the Big Ten Conference revealed the times and channels for its Week 8 slate of games, including USC-Wisconsin. The date and time are as follows:

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Oct. 24, 2026

: Oct. 24, 2026 Time : 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET Channel : NBC

: NBC Location: Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wis.)

UCLA-Michigan State (12 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. PT) and Indiana-Michigan (9 a.m. PT, Fox) are other key matchups that the USC faithful should be on the watch for as well, since they are future opponents.

Here’s an early look at the Week 8 schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/4La5C9OXPu — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 12, 2026

Importance of Game

USC has won two of five road conference games. While their back-and-forth battle with Rutgers piled onto the narrative of Lincoln Riley’s troubles on the road, the Trojans silenced all the doubters this past week when they beat Penn State and their infamous White Out crowd. Camp Randall will more than likely provide another challenge.

Beating Wisconsin will also be a boost to the narrative and College Football Playoff hopes. Just like the Trojans, the Badgers defeated the Nittany Lions at home in Week 4 – 24-20. For Week 7, they will be facing USC’s crosstown rival, No. 12 UCLA. If Wisconsin walks out victorious, not only could it knock the Bruins down a peg in the national rankings, but add notoriety to the Week 8 matchup.

Two Key Matchups in USC-Wisconsin

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden Maiava vs. Wisconsin’s Pass Rush

Heading into Week 7’s game against Penn State, senior quarterback Jayden Maiava had two opponents to deal with – the White Out crowd and a formidable Nittany Lions secondary. With only two offensive penalties and no turnovers, Maiava captained the ship to victory by throwing for 301 yards (21-of-33, 63.6 completion) and three touchdowns. He will have to do the same in Madison.

The Badgers' defense is currently ranked No. 23 in total defense – No. 29 in points per game (18.5), No. 5 in yards per game (258.5), No. 9 in passing yards per game (153.8) while allowing a completion percentage of 53.28 (No. 6).

Through six games, Wisconsin has racked up seven sacks, 28 pass deflections and three interceptions. Senior Linebacker Sebastian Cheeks is leading the nation with 27 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. The Badgers generate 19 percent of their pressure from blitzes as well.

Containing Another Dual-Threat Quarterback

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running quarterbacks started off as a concern for the Trojans’ defense, but then in Week 5 they were able to disrupt Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. – 26 rushing yards, five sacks and a fumble. Colton Joseph could potentially do some damage if USC’s front seven fails to keep their hot streak going.

In 2025 at Old Dominion, Joseph racked up 2,624 yards through the air and 1,007 yards on the ground for a total of 32 touchdowns. This season, the senior has 1,132 passing yards, ten touchdowns and five interceptions.

As a runner, he’s picked up 262 yards and three touchdowns on 51 rushes. While accuracy is shaky at times, Joseph has the arm to do some damage deep downfield. Southern Cal will have to take advantage of his risk-taking tendencies and force him to use his arm.

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