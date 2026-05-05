USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Ranking Among Heisman Trophy Hopefuls

The USC Trojans will be getting back starting quarterback Jayden Maiava for the 2026 season. Maiava is entering his fourth collegiate season and third with the Trojans. Could he be a dark horse candidate to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy?

Jayden Maiava Ranked 15th Among Heisman Hopefuls

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Tim Capurso of Sports Illustrated released his way-too-early 2026 Heisman Trophy rankings with 27 players on it. He ranked Maiava No.15. A top this list at No. 1 is Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

Capruso labels the top four players on this list as “The Favorites.” No. 5 through No. 8 are “The Legit Contenders. No. 9 through No. 12 are “The in-the-conversation guys”. Maiava is in the next group called “The Dark Horses.”

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Maiava is tied for the 11th best Heisman Trophy odds at +2500. If he were to win the award, he would become the ninth different Heisman Trophy winner in USC program history. This is more than any other school. USC’s most recent Heisman winner came in 2022, when quarterback Caleb Williams brought it home.

If Maiava were to win Heisman, he would become the fourth different quarterback to win the award while being coached by current Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.

Before coming to USC, Riley was the coach of the Oklahoma Sooners from 2017-2021. He coached back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners in quarterback Baker Mayfield in 2017 and quarterback Kyler Murray in 2018. Both were eventually taken No. 1 overall in their respective NFL Draft.

Dec 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (right) poses for photos with his head coach Lincoln Riley during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, after winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After coming to USC after the 2021 season, Riley brought along his quarterback in Caleb Williams. In both Riley and Williams' first season with the Trojans, Williams won the Heisman Trophy and led USC to 11 wins. The Trojans have not won double digit games since. Williams played the 2023 season with USC before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. He was selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears.

Jayden Maiava transferred to USC in 2024 after playing his freshman season with the UNLV Rebels. In 2024 with USC, Maiava began the season as the backup quarterback to Miller Moss. By the end of the year, he was the starter.

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, Maiava started in all 13 of USC’s games, leading them to a 9-4 record. Maiava threw for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdown passes. He was named Third-team All-Big Ten.

Maiava will be the starter again for Riley’s offense in 2026. USC has yet to make a College Football Playoff and the pressure is mounting to do so as Riley enters his fifth season in Los Angeles. USC will begin their season on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans.

Will USC be able to make the playoff for the first time?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.