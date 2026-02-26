Key Returning USC Trojans Besides Quarterback Jayden Maiava

The 2026 season could be a program-defining season for the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley. Following a 9-4 overall record in 2025, which featured three road defeats and an Alamo Bowl loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, many Trojan fans are desperate for USC to take the next step and compete for a championship in 2026.

With a proud reputation of competing for championships, USC's football program has yet to get back to those heights, as the Trojans are still in search of a spot in the College Football Playoff since it first began in 2015. Failure to reach that goal next season could signal the end of Riley’s coaching tenure at USC. Since Riley took over as USC's coach in 2022, the Trojans have not won a conference championship or earned a spot in the CFP.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class in college football and the return of several talented players, there will be no excuses if the Trojans fall short of the CFP, despite a difficult Big Ten schedule.

USC star quarterback Jayden Maiava will play a pivotal role in the Trojans reaching their goals, following an impressive season, which featured him leading the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Top Returning Stars For USC Trojans Offense

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

With the deaprture of USC star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane for the 2026 NFL Draft, Maiava will rely on several new faces on offense to help guide the Trojans to a succesful championship season.

One of those new faces is USC wide receiver Tanook Hines. In his freshman season with the Trojans, Hines showed great promise as the next star USC wide receiver, recording 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. In USC’s road loss to the Oregon Ducks and Alamo Bowl defeat to TCU, Hines had breakout performances, combining for 12 receptions for 304 yards and a touchdown.

USC also returns two running backs that Maiava will rely on offensively in the Trojans biggest games next season. Running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan return with the opportunity to form a dominant duo next season.

Miller had a remarkable season as the former walk-on led the Trojans in rushing with 972 yards and eight touchdowns. Before his season-ending ankle injury, Jordan rushed for 576 yards and five touchdowns. Under Riley, USC will have one of the most high-powered offenses in college football next season. The question is, can they break through and reach the CFP, a goal fans are desperate for?

USC Trojans Return Young Stars On Defense

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While USC's high-powered offense will play a major role in the Trojans' success next season, the way its defense performs may be the most pivotal factor. Defense has been a constant issue during Riley's USC tenure, and Trojan fans are hoping that the arrival of new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson can address it.

In addition to Patterson's arrival as USC's defensive coordinator, the Trojans also return several key stars for the 2026 season. Notable returners include defensive ends Jahkeem Stewart, Kameryn Crawford, and Braylan Shelby. The Trojans also return key pieces at linebacker and in the secondary, including linebackers Desman Stephens II and Jadyn Walker, along with cornerback Marcelles Williams and safety Christian Pierce.