One Interesting Fact About USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Heisman Trophy Odds
In this story:
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has the 12th-best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy in 2026, according to oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a school like USC that has produced the most winners of the award, combined with Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and the success of his Heisman-winning quarterbacks, are Maiava's odds too low?
How Much Does Quarterback Rating Matter?
Maiava's adjusted total quarterback rating of 91.2 led the nation in 2025, yet he is outside of the top 10 favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.
Interestingly, Maiava's quarterback rating of 91.2 is one tenth away from former Oregon Ducks quarterback and Heisman winner Marcus Mariot's rating of 91.3 in 2014. In 2012, former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel won the award with an adjusted quarterback rating of 91.3 as well.
MORE: The One USC Coaching Change With Bigger Impact Than Anyone Predicted
MORE: Lincoln Riley Just Spoke Honestly About the Big Ten And SEC
MORE: Jayden Maiava Faces a New Challenger in California’s Quarterback Race
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Some of the highest marks in college football history include Heisman-winning seasons from former LSU quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow. Meanwhile, former USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the prestigious award with an adjusted quarterback rating of 87.7, good for No. 45 of all time. In his Heisman season in 2021, former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young finished with a rating of 87.6, one place behind Williams.
Former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza recently won the Heisman as well as the College Football Playoff National Championship, and his adjusted quarterback rating of 88.4 ranks 36th all time.
Clearly, a quarterback's rating and efficiency is not the biggest factor for Heisman voters. Maiava had the fifth-most passing yards in 2025 with 3,711, completing 65.8 percent of his passes. If he can replicate his production in 2026 with a less-experienced wide receiver corps, Maiava should belong in the conversation for the Heisman.
While any one stat in particular is hard to pinpoint, perhaps one of the biggest is wins.
Given USC's schedule, one that includes Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana, the Trojans will have to remain relevant in order for Maiava to have a shot at becoming the program's ninth winner of the Heisman Trophy. That means winning games.
USC has yet to reach the College Football Playoff since it expanded to four teams in 2014, and Riley has yet to reach the postseason with the Trojans. Can Maiava lead USC into the 12-team field after the 2026 season?
In the previous CFP, Alabama was the only three-loss team to make the bracket after the Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Miami and Oklahoma were the only two-loss teams to play in the CFP, demonstrating how thin the margin for error is for every team.
2026 Heisman Trophy Betting Odds
Per FanDuel, here are the players with better odds of winning the Heisman than Maiava:
1. +800 CJ Carr, Notre Dame quarterback
2. +950 Arch Manning, Texas quarterback
3. +1100 Josh Hoover, Indiana quarterback
4. +1300 Dante Moore, Oregon quarterback
4. +1300 Julian Sayin, Ohio State quarterback
4. +1300 Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State wide receiver
7. +1500 Darian Mensah, Miami quarterback
8. +1600 Gunner Stockton, Georgia quarterback
8. +1600 Sam Leavitt, LSU quarterback
10. +2200 Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech quarterback
11. +2500 Marcel Reed, Texas A&M quarterback
12. +2700 Jayden Maiava
Maiava might be an underdog from a betting odds perspective, but his performances in USC's biggest matchups could shake up the Heisman race.
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.