Why USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Is Succeeding In Lincoln Riley's Offensive Blueprint
The nation's highest-scoring offense, paired with his fifth-most passing yards, are two things USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has helped his team achieve.
The Trojans quarterback has impressed many even through three games — his 989 passing yards and six touchdowns speak for itself. Maiava was recently praised by USC coach Lincoln Riley for some of his "ridiculous" throws.
USC Coach Lincoln Riley Praises Maiava's Playing Style
One thing that many have noticed about Maiava at the helm is his composure, a key component that has boosted his confidence leading the offense's 165 scored points thus far.
Maiava finished the night with 282 passing yards, 17 of 28 passing and one rushing touchdown.
Coach Lincoln Riley shared the comfortability he sees in Maiava during in-game situations, and the talent he witnesses from the sidelines.
“Yeah, he played a mature game. He threw the ball down the field just unbelievable. I mean, the throws down the field were ridiculous,” Riley said on Trojans Live.
Riley also praised Maiava’s ability to adapt to the pace of the game, and rise to the challenges the team needs him to meet.
"He played a winning type football game," Riley continued. "I mean, as a quarterback, the team just needs you to be different things each week depending on the challenge and how the game unfolds. So, I thought it was just a really mature performance."
The skill Maiava presents on the field pairs well with Riley's quarterback coaching talent. His arm strength and accuracy mixed with his ability to gain yards on the ground is what Riley is known to develop, and has been a game-changer for the Trojans this season.
A solid indicator of Maiava's early success comes from his debut last season, in his first season with the Trojans, Maiava recorded 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He led the Trojans to a 3-1 record as starting quarterback.
Maiava vs. Michigan State's Aidan Chiles
The Trojans return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their Big Ten home opener, hosting the Michigan State Spartans.
The Spartans offense includes second-year starting quarterback Aidan Chiles, a signal-caller who's had time to mold into coach Jonathan Smith's offense.
Through three games, Chiles recorded 656 passing yards, 58 of 81 passing, six touchdowns and one interception.
Riley noted that Chiles is a dual-threat quarterback, who's a force both passing and on the ground.
“Really athletic kid. (He) has played in their system now for a little while,” Riley said. “I mean they're a tough, physical team kind of like you would expect. They're very multiple offensively and the quarterback is certainly a dual threat, (and) is somebody we're going to have to do a great job with.”
On top of his numbers through the air, Chiles has 30 carries for 123 rushing yards heading into week 4.
However, the Michigan State defense is what Maiava must take advantage of. The Spartans have allowed 70 points through three games, their highest coming from their 42-40 overtime win over Boston College.
Now that Maiava has settled into the Trojans’ offense and proven he can lead USC at a high level, an early scoring surge could allow him and the Trojans to put the Spartans out of reach quickly.