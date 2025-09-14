Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Purdue Boilermakers
The USC Trojans improved to 3-0 with a 33-17 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday at Ross–Ade Stadium. The game marked a key early Big Ten matchup for Lincoln Riley’s team. While USC’s offense delivered explosive moments, red zone struggles and a lack of killer instinct created cause for concern.
While the weather delay did affect some of the hype building for the game, both teams responded well.
Biggest Winners for USC Trojans Win Over Purdue Boilermakers
Winner: Ja’Kobi Lane
Ja’Kobi Lane gave the Trojans the spark they needed in the passing game. The wide receiver caught three passes for 115 yards, consistently stretching Purdue’s secondary with explosive gains. Lane proved to be the go-to big play threat and delivered momentum swings when USC needed them most.
Lane’s emergence also eases pressure on veteran wideout Makai Lemon, who continues to draw the most attention from opposing defenses. With Lane proving he can consistently win downfield, defenses are forced to respect multiple threats instead of keying on Lemon alone.
That balance makes USC’s passing attack far more dangerous and gives Maiava the flexibility to spread the ball without forcing throws into double coverage.
Winner: USC Offensive Line
The Trojans’ offensive line controlled the trenches and gave quarterback Jayden Maiava time to operate. They paved the way for a balanced rushing attack that included Eli Sanders with seven carries for 53 yards and Waymond Jordan adding 51 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts.
Maiava also punched in a rushing touchdown, a sign that USC’s protection opened multiple avenues for scoring. The group’s performance gave balance to the offense and created confidence heading into the heart of Big Ten play.
Biggest Losers for USC Trojans Win Over Purdue Boilermakers
Loser: USC Red Zone Offense
Despite the victory, USC struggled inside the 20-yard line. Too many drives stalled, leaving points on the field. The inability to finish possessions with touchdowns limited the Trojans’ ability to pull away. Against tougher Big Ten opponents, those missed chances could be far more costly.
The team has to be more decisive and physical at the point of attack. At some point, every team knows what they are going to do, and they need to be able to score anyway.
Loser: Ryan Browne
Quarterback Ryan Browne piled up 305 passing yards for Purdue, but he also threw three interceptions. Each turnover gave USC momentum and undercut the Boilermakers’ chances of keeping the game competitive. Browne showed he can move the ball, but the mistakes defined his night and contributed heavily to Purdue’s defeat.
USC Wins Big Ten Opener
The Trojans moved to 1-0 in the conference play with the victory, showing flashes of dominance but also leaving areas to correct. Lane’s explosiveness and the offensive line’s steady play highlighted the potential of USC’s offense.
At the same time, red zone execution and defensive discipline remain works in progress. The Trojans will now turn their focus to Michigan State, looking to build on Saturday’s positives while addressing the concerns that surfaced in their Big Ten opener.