USC Trojans' Big Man Touchdown Highlights Big Ten Win Against Purdue

The USC Trojans' defense stepped up when it needed to the most, which included a big man interception return by Jamaal Jerrett in the 33-17 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in its Big Ten opener.

After a three-hour and fifteen-minute weather delay to begin the game, the USC Trojans outlasted the Purdue Boilermakers 33-17 with its defense stepping up when it mattered the most in its Big Ten opener.

USC Big Man Touchdown Highlights Big Ten Opener Win

USC's defense was the difference in the game, as they recorded three interceptions off Purdue starting quarterback Ryan Browne, one of which featured a big man touchdown, a favorite among college football fans. The 6-foot-5, 360-pound defensive tackle, Jamaal Jarrett, recorded a 70-yard interception return late in the third quarter for the Trojans.

Jarrett, a transfer from Georgia, has recorded 12 total tackles in three games this season with USC, including one in Saturday's win against Purdue. His 70-yard interception return will be a highlight that'll be hard to beat in his Trojan career.

Bishop Fitzgerald Leads USC Defensively With Game-Deciding Interceptions

All three of USC's interceptions came in their own territory, two of which were in the red zone. After recording one interception in the season opener win against Missouri State, USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald had a major impact on defense against Purdue.

Fitzgerald recorded two interceptions for the Trojans. His first interception came on Purdue's second offensive drive, and he sealed the win for USC when the Boilermakers were attempting to make it a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter.

Fitzgerald also finished the game with five tackles, which was the second most among USC defenders against Purdue, with linebacker Eric Gentry leading with eight total.

The USC front seven also played a crucial role in the win against the Boilermakers, recording 10 tackles, five sacks, and stopping Purdue on critical third downs throughout the game.

USC's Consistency On Defense Will Be A Key Moving Forward

With the win against Purdue, USC now moves to 3-0 on the season and will return home to the Coliseum to face off against another undefeated Big Ten team, the Michigan State Spartans. Playing consistently on defense moving forward will be a key for the Trojans, especially next week when they face a very mobile quarterback in Aidan Chiles from Michigan State.

The Trojans playing well on defense could make or break their chances of beating the toughest teams on their schedule, including Notre Dame, Illinois, and Oregon. We know that the Trojans' offense is explosive and talented enough to lead USC to a successful season, but can their defense take this team to the next level?

One position group on USC's defense that has struggled is its secondary. The Trojans gave up 357 total yards against Purdue, with 305 of those coming through the air, which proves why those three interceptions off Browne were such a difference maker.

Next week's matchup against Michigan State has the potential to be a track meet at the Coliseum as Chiles could hurt USC through the air, and Michigan State's wide receivers, including Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly, could create some damage on the Trojans' secondary.

