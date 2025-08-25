USC Trojans Recruit Elbert Hill IV Turns Heads: Next Great USC Cornerback?
As the USC Trojans have prepared for the 2025 football season, coach Lincoln Riley has his team ready and focused on the big picture. Ambitions of making the College Football Playoff ran feverishly through training camp. After going 7-6 overall and 4-5 during conference play in 2024, the USC Trojans are looking to improve on last season.
Looking further ahead, members of USC's recruiting class are turning heads for their respective high school football teams. Four-star cornerback recruit and Trojans commit Elbert Hill IV had three interceptions on Friday in the first game of his senior year.
Trojans fans are excited for Hill to join the defense and grow under the guidance of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Lynn enters his second season with the Trojans, and expectations are high.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver J'Kobi Lane are some of the few offensive returners from the 2024 season, while quite a few faces on the defense for the USC Trojans left for the NFL. Cornerback Jaylin Smith got drafted by the Houston Texans, and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agents, leaving openings for new players.
Can Hill Join List of Great USC Cornerbacks?
Famous football players from the defensive side of the ball have gone on to make a name for themselves with the Trojans. Even beyond their tenure as a member of the USC Trojans football team, some of those greats have gone onto to have successful NFL careers.
For instance, Jason Sehorn and Ronnie Lott have become household names because of the chaos they cause downfield and the disruption they cause for opposing offenses. Both NFL and former USC Trojans legends have played in the Super Bowl before. Lott has even won four times with the San Francisco 49ers.
"I'm 1000% locked in with USC, and that's where I want to make a name for myself,” said Hill in a previous interview with 247Sports earlier in the year. "What separated USC for me was how consistent they were with their recruitment of me and how they treated me and my family so well every time I got down there."
Hill is in good company with the USC Trojans and their storied history of producing top-level talent that can enjoy a long, successful football career for themselves. The Archbishop Hoban High School senior is already making headway on showing the same prowess that made Seahorn and Lott great.
Michael Beaven with the Akron Beacon Journal reported that on Friday, Aug. 22, Hill blocked an extra point attempt from Hoban's opponent, Harvest Prep. The special teams play kept his team up 7-6 at that point.
The USC Trojans defensive back and his teammates at Hoban High School basked in a 31-12 victory over Harvest Prep to open the 2025 season. Hill shined as his play and energy were contagious amongst his fellow teammates.
Hill will join the USC Trojans football team for the 2026 season after his senior year at Hoban. The star cornerback brings his time 40-yard dash time of 4.3 with him from Ohio to the West Coast. Riley, Lynn, and the Trojans' defense could be one the best in the nation next year.