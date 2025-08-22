USC Trojans Get Positive College Football Playoff Prediction Amid Negativity
In all three seasons with USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley in Southern California, the Trojans have done worse each season. They went from 8-1 in the Pac-12 Conference in 2022 and then 5-4 a year later. Next, the Trojans joined the Big Ten Conference last year and finished 4-5 in conference play.
For a team with national title aspirations, the USC Trojans need to do better than their records in 2023 or 2024. However, optimism is always welcome from any college football team that hasn't made an appearance in the College Football Playoff (CFP).
USC Trojans To Contend For CFP Spot?
CBS Sports' Danny Kanell initially made the provocative pick that the USC Trojans would make the College Football Playoff. Kanell believes that he thinks the Trojans are one of four teams from the Big Ten to get a bid to the playoff, and Notre Dame joins them, too.
Head coach Lincoln Riley is welcoming a number of freshmen to his football team. The USC Trojans have not been ranked higher than No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll since 2022. Though they have come close, its been a few seasons when the Trojans were in range to compete for the big game.
Growing concerns about the overall health of their roster could hinder the USC Trojans from making the College Football Playoff picture. For instance, the status and durability of linebacker Eric Gentry might put an obstacle in the team's way to chase another national title.
Optimism For USC
LA Times reporter Ryan Kartje made some bold predictions for the USC Trojans in the 2025 season. Kartje projects that quarterback Jayden Maiava will record 30 touchdowns this year while throwing about half as many interceptions.
In addition, he also expects the USC Trojans to produce two 1,000-yard receivers. Can the Trojans' dynamic duo of wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon eclipse the thousand-yard mark on the year?
According to Kanell’s latest playoff prediction, he has the USC Trojans earning the 11th spot in the 12-team bracket, one spot ahead of the Boise State Broncos. Kanell put the Trojans against their fellow Big Ten and former Pac-12 rivals, the Oregon Ducks.
For the USC Trojans to have a successful 2025 season, they will need to blow by the likes of No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illinois, as well as No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and former champions, No.16 Michigan Wolverines.
The USC Trojans regular season begins on Aug. 30 as the Trojans host Missouri State in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Then, Riley and his football team dive into the Big Ten Conference travel with a road game against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Will the Trojans make their first CFP appearance in 2025?