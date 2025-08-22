All Trojans

USC Trojans Get Positive College Football Playoff Prediction Amid Negativity

Why after mixed reviews, the USC Trojans' Football team has hope and some believers on their way to a national title. If all goes according to head coach Lincoln Riley's plan, USC finds their way to the big dance for the first time in two over two decades.

Scott Conrad

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In all three seasons with USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley in Southern California, the Trojans have done worse each season. They went from 8-1 in the Pac-12 Conference in 2022 and then 5-4 a year later. Next, the Trojans joined the Big Ten Conference last year and finished 4-5 in conference play.

For a team with national title aspirations, the USC Trojans need to do better than their records in 2023 or 2024. However, optimism is always welcome from any college football team that hasn't made an appearance in the College Football Playoff (CFP).

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank
USC Trojans To Contend For CFP Spot?

CBS Sports' Danny Kanell initially made the provocative pick that the USC Trojans would make the College Football Playoff. Kanell believes that he thinks the Trojans are one of four teams from the Big Ten to get a bid to the playoff, and Notre Dame joins them, too.

Head coach Lincoln Riley is welcoming a number of freshmen to his football team. The USC Trojans have not been ranked higher than No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll since 2022. Though they have come close, its been a few seasons when the Trojans were in range to compete for the big game.

Growing concerns about the overall health of their roster could hinder the USC Trojans from making the College Football Playoff picture. For instance, the status and durability of linebacker Eric Gentry might put an obstacle in the team's way to chase another national title.

USC Trojans Football
Optimism For USC

LA Times reporter Ryan Kartje made some bold predictions for the USC Trojans in the 2025 season. Kartje projects that quarterback Jayden Maiava will record 30 touchdowns this year while throwing about half as many interceptions.

In addition, he also expects the USC Trojans to produce two 1,000-yard receivers. Can the Trojans' dynamic duo of wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon eclipse the thousand-yard mark on the year?

Quarterback Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans Football
According to Kanell’s latest playoff prediction, he has the USC Trojans earning the 11th spot in the 12-team bracket, one spot ahead of the Boise State Broncos. Kanell put the Trojans against their fellow Big Ten and former Pac-12 rivals, the Oregon Ducks.

For the USC Trojans to have a successful 2025 season, they will need to blow by the likes of No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illinois, as well as No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and former champions, No.16 Michigan Wolverines.

The USC Trojans regular season begins on Aug. 30 as the Trojans host Missouri State in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Then, Riley and his football team dive into the Big Ten Conference travel with a road game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Will the Trojans make their first CFP appearance in 2025?

Scott Conrad is a writer for USC Trojans On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. Scott is an accomplished writer for college football, NFL, WNBA, NBA and MLS. He is also a contributor for the Chicago Sky and Washington Wizards On SI. With FanSided, Scott is a contributor with Niner Noise and is the editor for The View from Avalon, which covers the LA Galaxy. He graduated from Ball State University with a degree in advertising. His passion to be a sports journalist started in middle school when Scott was a correspondent for the Tampa Bay Times covering high school football games. He is also a youth volleyball coach and a two-time published author.

