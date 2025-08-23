USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Receiving Mixed Expectations: Why?
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley enters his fourth season as the leader of the Trojans, but it is the program's second year in the Big Ten Conference.
With the USC Trojans' first game of the 2025 season rapidly approaching, Riley's team ramps up the energy and intensity at practice to avoid another dip in performance this year.
In the USC Trojans' first season with Riley as the coach, the team finished 11-3 while going 8-1 in conference play. Granted that was back when the USC Trojans were with the Pac-12. They faltered a bit in 2023 going 8-5 on the year and 5-4 in conference play.
In 2024, the USC Trojans did not experience an upward spike in productivity simply from switching conferences. Instead, Riley's team did worse for a second year in a row as they went 7-6 with a losing record of 4-5 in Big Ten play.
Lincoln Riley Previews USC Roster
"I like the way we've prepared. I do. I feel the competitive depth across the board. The team has really had a cool, competitive mindset," said Riley. "I don't feel like there's been days where we've gone out there and we've had to [just] like pull the energy out of them."
"College Football is unique. We don't have high school scrimmages, we don't get preseason games," said Riley. "It's just you get to practice a bunch against yourself, and then the first time you do anything against anybody else is for real."
The USC Trojans football team only knows how good their offense is when they face off against their own defense. Behind quarterback Jayden Maiava, with his weapons like Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon squaring off against the USC Trojans' defense, backed by Kamari Ramsey, Riley can observe how both sides of the ball line up.
"They have really have attacked this camp," said Riley. "I think as a coach, it always makes you excited."
Riley and his team have four games on their schedule against opponents that are currently ranked before the season, three of which are in the Big Ten Conference: No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illinis, No. 12 Michigan Wolverines, No. 7 Oregon Ducks.
The Trojans also have the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish scheduled for Oct. 18.
USC Trojans begins on Saturday, Aug. 30, when they host the Missouri State Bears. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. PT. USC is favored by 34.5 points over Missouri State, according betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
In week 2, USC will face off against Georgia Southern. The matchup will also mark the return of former USC coach Clay Helton to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
