USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Receiving Mixed Expectations: Why?

The USC Trojans are unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, but some college football analysts have predicted USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans to compete in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff. What's the reasoning behind the mixed expectations?

Scott Conrad

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley enters his fourth season as the leader of the Trojans, but it is the program's second year in the Big Ten Conference.

With the USC Trojans' first game of the 2025 season rapidly approaching, Riley's team ramps up the energy and intensity at practice to avoid another dip in performance this year.

In the USC Trojans' first season with Riley as the coach, the team finished 11-3 while going 8-1 in conference play. Granted that was back when the USC Trojans were with the Pac-12. They faltered a bit in 2023 going 8-5 on the year and 5-4 in conference play.

In 2024, the USC Trojans did not experience an upward spike in productivity simply from switching conferences. Instead, Riley's team did worse for a second year in a row as they went 7-6 with a losing record of 4-5 in Big Ten play.

USC Trojans Football, Lincoln Riley
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley Previews USC Roster

"I like the way we've prepared. I do. I feel the competitive depth across the board. The team has really had a cool, competitive mindset," said Riley. "I don't feel like there's been days where we've gone out there and we've had to [just] like pull the energy out of them."

"College Football is unique. We don't have high school scrimmages, we don't get preseason games," said Riley. "It's just you get to practice a bunch against yourself, and then the first time you do anything against anybody else is for real."

The USC Trojans football team only knows how good their offense is when they face off against their own defense. Behind quarterback Jayden Maiava, with his weapons like Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon squaring off against the USC Trojans' defense, backed by Kamari Ramsey, Riley can observe how both sides of the ball line up.

"They have really have attacked this camp," said Riley. "I think as a coach, it always makes you excited."

USC Trojans Football, Big Ten Conference
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley and his team have four games on their schedule against opponents that are currently ranked before the season, three of which are in the Big Ten Conference: No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illinis, No. 12 Michigan Wolverines, No. 7 Oregon Ducks.

The Trojans also have the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish scheduled for Oct. 18.

USC Trojans begins on Saturday, Aug. 30, when they host the Missouri State Bears. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. PT. USC is favored by 34.5 points over Missouri State, according betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

In week 2, USC will face off against Georgia Southern. The matchup will also mark the return of former USC coach Clay Helton to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Published
Scott Conrad
SCOTT CONRAD

Scott Conrad is a writer for USC Trojans On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. Scott is an accomplished writer for college football, NFL, WNBA, NBA and MLS. He is also a contributor for the Chicago Sky and Washington Wizards On SI. With FanSided, Scott is a contributor with Niner Noise and is the editor for The View from Avalon, which covers the LA Galaxy. He graduated from Ball State University with a degree in advertising. His passion to be a sports journalist started in middle school when Scott was a correspondent for the Tampa Bay Times covering high school football games. He is also a youth volleyball coach and a two-time published author.

