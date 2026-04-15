USC Trojans Make Big Move With Five-Star Defensive Lineman Recruit

Another five-star recruit could soon be joining what is already an impressive 2027 recruiting class for coach Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans. Five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou is set to make an official visit to USC from May 29-31.

A 6-6, 275-pound defensive lineman from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, Fakatou is ranked as the No. 35 overall player nationally and the No. 2 defensive lineman, per 247Sports. If Fakatou were to commit to USC, he would be one of the top commits in the Trojans 2027 recruiting class.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Several other schools are on Fakatou’s radar, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Arizona Wildcats.

What Addition of Fakatou Would Mean for USC's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As a five-star recruit, Fakatou's commitment to USC would be another massive pickup for the Trojans 2027 recruiting class and their future defense, as it would give new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson another talented piece to rely on.

After bringing the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class to Los Angeles, the Trojans have the opportunity to add another top-rated class in the 2027 cycle, and the addition of Fakatou would further strengthen their ranking.

With a total of 10 commits, USC’s 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked the No. 5 overall class in college football, per On3’s Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings. Teams currently ranked ahead of the Trojans include the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 1), Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 2), Oklahoma Sooners (No. 3), and Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 4).

USC Trojans Top 2027 Commits

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Defensive talent is expected to be the main focus of USC’s future championship success. In addition to the recruitment of Fakatou, several top players have already committed to the Trojans 2027 recruiting class, including a pair of four-star cornerbacks, Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington.

The Trojans added Lang, a product of nearby Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, on March 25 over the Oregon Ducks. Three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer and defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade are also two notable defensive recruits in USC’s 2027 recruiting class.

The biggest x-factor to USC’s recruiting class could be four-star Cathedral Catholic athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, who recently committed to the Trojans on March 14. Fa’alave-Johnson is likely to play defense with the Trojans and is ranked as the No. 22 overall player nationally, per 247Sports.

USC's Past Struggles on Defense Under Lincoln Riley

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Over its four seasons under Riley as USC's coach, the Trojans defense has held them back from making the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship.

With the defensive recruits in the upcoming 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes, the Trojans have received commitments from fans and are hoping for results in USC getting back to its championship glory of the past.

Patterson has a tall task of getting USC's defense back on track as the Trojans new defensive coordinator, and the possible addition of Fakatou would only help the team continue to find a new identity on defense.

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