USC Trojans Make Big Move With Five-Star Defensive Lineman Recruit
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Another five-star recruit could soon be joining what is already an impressive 2027 recruiting class for coach Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans. Five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou is set to make an official visit to USC from May 29-31.
A 6-6, 275-pound defensive lineman from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, Fakatou is ranked as the No. 35 overall player nationally and the No. 2 defensive lineman, per 247Sports. If Fakatou were to commit to USC, he would be one of the top commits in the Trojans 2027 recruiting class.
Several other schools are on Fakatou’s radar, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Arizona Wildcats.
What Addition of Fakatou Would Mean for USC's 2027 Recruiting Class
As a five-star recruit, Fakatou's commitment to USC would be another massive pickup for the Trojans 2027 recruiting class and their future defense, as it would give new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson another talented piece to rely on.
After bringing the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class to Los Angeles, the Trojans have the opportunity to add another top-rated class in the 2027 cycle, and the addition of Fakatou would further strengthen their ranking.
With a total of 10 commits, USC’s 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked the No. 5 overall class in college football, per On3’s Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings. Teams currently ranked ahead of the Trojans include the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 1), Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 2), Oklahoma Sooners (No. 3), and Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 4).
USC Trojans Top 2027 Commits
Defensive talent is expected to be the main focus of USC’s future championship success. In addition to the recruitment of Fakatou, several top players have already committed to the Trojans 2027 recruiting class, including a pair of four-star cornerbacks, Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington.
The Trojans added Lang, a product of nearby Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, on March 25 over the Oregon Ducks. Three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer and defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade are also two notable defensive recruits in USC’s 2027 recruiting class.
The biggest x-factor to USC’s recruiting class could be four-star Cathedral Catholic athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, who recently committed to the Trojans on March 14. Fa’alave-Johnson is likely to play defense with the Trojans and is ranked as the No. 22 overall player nationally, per 247Sports.
USC's Past Struggles on Defense Under Lincoln Riley
Over its four seasons under Riley as USC's coach, the Trojans defense has held them back from making the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship.
With the defensive recruits in the upcoming 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes, the Trojans have received commitments from fans and are hoping for results in USC getting back to its championship glory of the past.
Patterson has a tall task of getting USC's defense back on track as the Trojans new defensive coordinator, and the possible addition of Fakatou would only help the team continue to find a new identity on defense.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.