The Freshman Who Could Be USC Trojans' Next Breakout Star

At first glance, it was not very hard to see why USC freshman cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class according to ESPN, and so highly coveted by premier schools across the country.

“That kid do some stuff that if he was in the NFL Combine today, he'll look the best. And he's 18 years old,” USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed said.

Cornerback Elbert Hill Turns Heads in the Spring

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hill is a technician at position. Everything is quick and fluid. He was a two-way standout playing at Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), and his elite athleticism helped him become dangerous in the return game as well. Hill had tremendous ball skills in high school, which helped him record nine interceptions in his senior season and 23 total over the course of four years.

The Ohio native drew immediate praise from veterans from the very first week of practice. USC coach Lincoln Riley had lofty admiration for one of the program's top recruits in the 2026 class. However, Hill is nowhere close to a finished product.

“He's still a baby out there. He's still growing, but, man, he's a baller,” Reed said. He's everything that was advertised coming out of high school, and it's only a matter of time before fans will be screaming No. 2 name.”

USC Trojans freshman cornerback Elbert Hill | USC Trojans on SI

Reed detailed where he’s seen the freshman cornerback grow since stepping on campus in January.

“His mental. In high school, he wasn't beat a lot," Reed said. "Here, he's been getting challenged a lot, and I make sure he's in those positions. I don't let him go against anybody. I want you to go against the dudes. And he showed up again. He won more than he lost, and that's our motto in our room. The thing about that kid is he's always in position, even when he gets beat, he's always in position.

“That let me know if you're in position now and you're still learning the defense, you're still learning my techniques, you're still learning me, after this summer, once we know each other, you know what I like and don't like and what I'm going for and what I'm not going for, you won't lose those reps.“

How Elbert Hill Factors into USC's Cornerback Competition

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Hill is certainly a player who could make an immediate impact in the Trojans secondary. He’s that level of player right now.

However, cornerback is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing position battles in fall camp. The competition was already fierce in the spring with redshirt sophomore Marcelles Williams, who started 11 games last season and redshirt freshman RJ Sermons, a former five-star recruit.

Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams, the No. 1 cornerback in the portal, and redshirt sophomore Chasen Johnson will join the mix in camp as they both continue to recover from season-ending knee injuries suffered last season.

Hill may not be the first cornerback that takes the field when USC opens the season against San Jose State in late August or in any of the early games, but he will definitely get a chance to prove himself in those Group of Five matchups.

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