One Key Recruiting Storyline for USC’s First Official Visit Weekend

The USC Trojans are welcoming 12 commits in their 2027 class to campus over the weekend for their official visits. The only commit that is not on campus over the weekend is Greenwich County Day (Conn.) five-star edge Mekai Brown, who has locked in an official visit for June 11.

This weekend is not about USC recruiting a number of uncommitted players like most programs are starting to do, or even securing their commitments. The Trojans will still roll out the red carpet and take advantage of the glitz and glamour that is the greater Los Angeles area for an unforgettable weekend.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

This weekend is about getting their 2027 class acclimated with each other and into the program.

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang will reunite with his former high school teammate, IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington, over the weekend. Lang has also expressed his excitement about finally getting to wear the full uniform.

“I'm hyped. Can't wait to see how I look in it,” Lang told Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans on SI.

The Importance of Official Visit Weekend

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

A big reason why the 2026 class has been able to hit the ground running since they arrived in January is their comfort level with the program. Instead of taking multiple visits to other schools, they kept returning to campus all the way up until their official enrollment.

And because of that, the Trojans freshman class built close relationships with each other and the current players. It played a large role in their No. 1 class staying intact.

The 2027 class has followed suit. Lang was at USC at least five times this spring, while San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder were on campus at least three times,

Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams has been at USC at least five times since last fall. Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver, Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star defensive tackle Alifeleti “Tolo” Tuihalamaka and San Mateo (Calif.) Serra three-star tight end Jace Cannon were at Southern Cal a couple of times in the spring.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer and Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade live in close proximity to campus and come from schools that have become recruiting pipelines for the Trojans.

For Hamilton Christian Academy (La.) three-star running back Javon Vital and Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver, who reclassified from the 2028 class earlier this month, it’s the perfect opportunity to build relationships with the class.

The Trojans' commits are set to spend an extended period of time with the current players and continue to build those relationships this weekend. They will meet with position coaches and coordinators to have more in-depth conversations about what their role will start to look like when they do officially enroll, watch film and NIL collectives will be finalized.

It’s all about setting them up to be successful from the jump. This weekend's official visits won’t be the only time members of their 2027 class will be on campus this summer.

Wrapping Up the 2027 Recruiting Class

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola is the lone uncommitted player in town for the weekend. Fielder is the only commit on the offensive line for USC in this current cycle.

Bertola has sat atop the Trojans recruiting board this entire month, and Southern Cal will try to make this the only official visit he takes this summer.

USC is wrapping up its 2027 class. With 13 commitments in this current cycle, the Trojans are only going to take two or three more recruits. The third is most likely to come in the fall. It’s a much smaller class than last cycle, where they signed 35 recruits.

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