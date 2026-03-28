USC Trojans Predicted to Flip Four-Star Recruit From the Oregon Ducks

The USC Trojans and the Oregon Ducks are locked in a recruiting battle over four-star offensive lineman Drew Fielder, a current member of the Ducks' class of 2027.

Most recently, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong predicted that Fielder will in fact flip from Oregon to USC as the Trojans continue to emphasize recruiting local athletes. A potential flip would be a win-win for USC as the Trojans could add a top offensive line prospect while also hurting a Big Ten rival's class simultaneously.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fielder has been scheduled to visit Eugene, Oregon, in April, but Wiltfong's prediction seems to suggest that USC has all of the momentum in this recruitment. Whether or not the Ducks can hold onto Fielder and host him for another visit will be key, but Fielder's recruitment will be one to watch until he signs with whichever school.

USC and Oregon have often recruited the same targets on the West Coast, but the competition has intensified thanks to both teams' success on the recruiting trail. According to 247Sports, the Trojans finished with the No. 1 class in 2026 while the Ducks held the No. 3 class.

In 2027, USC has landed four-star cornerback Danny Lang and five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson over Oregon. With commitments from four-star wide receivers Quentin Hale and Eli Woodard in February, this offseason marks the second consecutive year in which the Trojans have loaded up on recruits.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC built a majority of its 2026 recruiting class in the spring, flipping two Oregon recruits in four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui. The momentum continued with five-star prospects like tight end Mark Bowman and defensive lineman Luke Wafle committing to USC, and the Trojans eventually finished with 35 commits and the No. 1 class in the nation.

While the program is likely pursuing a smaller group of recruits in the class of 2027, the Trojans have had early success. Flipping Fielder away from the Ducks also strengthens USC's efforts in keeping the best California prospects home.

Fielder ranks as the No. 14 prospect from the state of California, and he's the No. 14 offensive tackle recruit, according to Rivals. Regardless of position, Fielder comes in at No. 131 overall in Rivals' rankings.

USC holds three commitments from the top 15 players from California (Fa'alave-Johnson, Hale, and Lang), and flipping Fielder away from Oregon would give the Trojans their fourth.

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

Other California recruits like defensive linemen Marcus Fakatou and Kasi Currie as well as defensive backs Duvay Williams and Gavin Williams have yet to make their commitments. In what is a deep recruiting class for the state, the Trojans' strategy of prioritizing local prospects could pay off huge dividends.

Success on the field is always key, but recruits seem to be bought into the vision that Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden have for the program. Flipping Fielder from Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks would only be the latest proof.