USC Trojans Trending for Four-Star Safety Recruiting Target

The USC Trojans may be on the verge of landing another elite in-state defensive back, and it’s not just about talent evaluation. A growing recruiting trend under coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden could once again work in their favor as four-star safety Gavin Williams prepares to announce his commitment on May 17 on the CBS Sports YouTube channel.

Williams, a top-100 prospect out of La Verne (Calif.) Damien, is choosing between USC, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, UCLA Bruins, and Washington Huskies. While all four programs lined up official visits, the timeline suddenly shifted. Instead of taking those trips, Williams will announce his decision early, mirroring a pattern USC has quietly established across the 2026 and 2027 cycles.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC’s Visit-Cutting Trend Gains Momentum

The Trojans have made a habit of locking in top targets before the official visit season even begins. Rather than battling through summer trips, USC has leaned into building early trust and momentum, often convincing recruits to shut things down ahead of schedule. That trend appears to be playing out again with Williams.

USC was scheduled to host him on June 12, giving the Trojans a late but critical opportunity to make their pitch. Instead, that visit is now irrelevant. Williams will come off the board at least a month early, signaling that one program, likely USC, has already done enough to separate itself.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The numbers back it up. According to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, USC holds a commanding 93.4 percent chance to land Williams. Multiple insiders, including Rivals' Mike Singer and Scott Scrader, have already logged predictions in favor of the Trojans, citing the program’s recent dominance with in-state targets.

That dominance isn’t accidental. USC has consistently prioritized top California prospects and closed the deal quickly, often before competitors can make a final push through official visits.

Why It Matters for USC’s 2027 Class

Landing Williams would further solidify what’s shaping up to be another loaded defensive back class for USC. The Trojans already boast a strong group headlined by five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, along with four-star cornerbacks Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington.

Adding Williams would give USC another versatile playmaker with proven production. Over three seasons at Damien, he recorded 148 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 11 interceptions and 10 tackles for loss, numbers that reflect both range and physicality. More importantly, it would reinforce a bigger picture: USC isn’t just recruiting well, they’re controlling the process.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

By getting prospects to commit early and cancel visits, the Trojans are reducing late-cycle volatility and securing their classes with less drama. It’s a strategy that’s clearly gaining traction and if Williams follows through, it will be the latest proof that USC’s recruiting approach is evolving into one of the most effective in the country.

The recruiting class would jump to 14 commitments with the addition of Williams, adding an eighth four-star to a 2027 recruiting class that is already ranked No. 4 in the nation according to Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.