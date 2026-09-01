USC Trojans Running Back Riley Wormley Gives Candid Reaction to First Career Touchdown

Following USC's season opening win over San José State, redshirt-freshman running back Riley Wormley was the next football player to sit down with the Trojans Live crew on Aug. 31. There he shared about his first career touchdown, the depth of the running back room, his relationship with coach Anthony Jones Jr. and recovering at the Bloom.

Scoring First Career Touchdown

USC Trojans redshirt freshman running back Riley Wormley | USC Trojans on SI

“It was for sure great. All Glory to God. Just getting the opportunity to be able to go out on the field and show all the work I put in paid off,” Wormley said about his first career touchdown.

Near the start of the second quarter, Wormley got his first and only carry of the day – a five yard rushing touchdown to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead. He also brought in a reception for six yards in the season opening win.

Following the touchdown, senior back Waymond Jordan was seen celebrating with the redshirt-freshman. Then during a post-game interview, Jordan told team reporter and Trojans Live co-host Keely Eure that he was more excited for Wormley’s touchdown than his own.

“Waymo’s a great teammate, great human, great person overall,” Wormely said about Jordan. “Just having him in my corner is great. For sure after the touchdown, we’ve been through a lot together.”

Coming out of Southlake Carroll (Texas) as a three-star recruit, Wormley was absent from fall camp due to a knee injury he suffered during his senior year (2024-2025). Before the injury, he had 583 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jordan also suffered a season-ending injury last year that cut his potential career high season short – 576 yards on 88 carries and five touchdowns through six games. Both stayed the course during offseason training and were able to make their returns on time for Week 0.

Running Back Room’s Involvement in Week 0 Victory

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was great for sure, seeing two young guys get in there and be able to some touches in, get some experience. As well as the two older guys,” Wormley said about the running backs’ performance. “Just seeing the whole room be able to play was a blessing. I was just glad to be a part of it.”

The older guys, King Miller and Jordan, took over the first half and exited the game early in the third quarter. Miller finished the day with 15 carries for 63 yards and a score while Jordan had eight carries for 48 yards.

True freshman Shahn Alston had the third most carries in the game with seven for 30 yards and a touchdown. Fellow true freshman Deshonne Redeaux also posted two rushes for 26 yards and three returns for 69 yards on kickoff. The running back depth was definitely a bright spot in the Trojans’ Week 0 performance.

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

“Great teammate. He’s been learning, picking up things pretty quick, him and Shahn both really,” Wormley said about the true freshmen.

Wormley also shared that the group has had player-driven meetings during the summer. One of their main goals was to bring a physicality to the Trojans’ offense. The unit did just that with a total of 164 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

“I feel like in the first game we did show that. So we just got to continue to show it throughout the next few weeks.”

Running Back Coach Anthony Jones and Coming to California

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Riley Wormley (27) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Aaron Williams (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas native grew up attending TCU’s football camps, which is where he met Anthony Jones Jr. From 2022 to 2023, Jones was the running back coach for the Horned Frogs. He produced the likes of 1,000-yard rusher Emani Bailey and aided in TCU’s No. 11 total offense in 2023.

“Each time we kind of built a relationship over the years. Eventually he came out to SC [2024] and gave me a call. Told me to come look at it, and I fell in love with it right as I came here,” Wormley shared about the recruiting process.

Wormley added that the opportunity to play in Los Angeles and the ability to go to the beach were other factors in his decision to sign with the Trojans.

Jones has also credited Wormley as a player who goes “110 percent at all times.”

“Having injuries, kinda like getting it all taken away from me. It changes my perspective on the game. So everytime I’m in there, just giving my full effort is really what I focus on,” Wormley said about his mindset.

Making an Impact on Special Teams

USC Trojans linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

Although Riley didn’t get as many carries as his peers, he saw the field often through special teams.

“I want to help in as much ways as I can for sure. Special teams is, you know, a great way to help the team and I’m just doing everything I can to just get an opportunity.”

Wormley added that he hopes to get more involved as a returner. His dynamic speed was one of the main reasons Jones and the Trojans heavily pursued him. In high school, Wormley ran a personal best of 11.81 in the 100 meter (2023 UIL 5A District 07 Championships), ran 23.82 in the 200 meters (2022) and was on the school’s 4x100 relay team that ran 42.18 at the area-round meet.

The addition of linebacker coach and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler has also made the special teams experience a blast for Wormley.

“I love Coach Ek for real. He kinda brings the south out here with his energy. I love that for sure out of him.”

Recovery at the Bloom Football Performance Center

The Trojans will have a quick turnaround as they face the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday Sept. 4. With a short recovery window, Wormely shared his appreciation for the investment in the recovery of players.

“I would say my favorite is probably the red light as well,” Wormley said. Funny enough, Jordan also shared that the red light therapy has been his go-to station for recovery. “The dry float it do help. Just doing it consistently does help…the water comes up and you’re kinda like floating in a bed pretty much.”

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