USC Trojans Injury Update From Coach Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans enter fall camp with mostly good news on the health front. At USC’s media day, coach Lincoln Riley told reporters the team is “pretty healthy” heading into Wednesday’s practices, offering an encouraging injury update for fans looking ahead to the 2025 season.
Riley said the roster is in good shape after the offseason, with few lingering issues from spring workouts. That’s a positive sign for a program looking to start strong in its second season in the Big Ten. USC opens the 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 against Missouri State, and a nearly full-strength lineup gives the Trojans a chance to settle into fall camp without major concerns.
Riley Wormley’s Status for Fall Camp
The one notable absence Riley confirmed was freshman running back Riley Wormley. The three-star recruit from Southlake Carroll (Texas) will not participate in fall camp as he continues recovering from a knee injury suffered last September in high school.
Wormley was a dynamic playmaker before his injury. As a junior, he rushed for 901 yards and 19 touchdowns on an eye-popping 10.6 yards per carry. He also caught nine passes for 123 yards, flashing versatility that made him an intriguing addition to USC’s 2025 recruiting class.
Track speed added to Wormley’s reputation as a home-run threat. He ran an 11.21 wind-aided 100-meter dash as a sophomore, showing the type of burst that translates to big plays at the next level. While his rehab continues, Riley didn’t offer a firm timeline for his return, but the Trojans remain optimistic about his long-term impact once healthy.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Addresses Criticism, Accuracy At NFL Training Camp
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Shocking Preseason Poll Ranking
MORE: Big Ten Media Days' Biggest Winners, Losers: Lincoln Riley, Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Teases More 'Explosive' Offense With Jayden Maiava
Healthy Roster Should Mean a Fast Start
For the rest of the roster, USC’s health is a major boost as preparations begin for a season that comes with high expectations. While the Trojans have the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026, they can't wait until next year to start winning. Entering their second year in the Big Ten, Lincoln Riley faces immense pressure to deliver, not just victories, but wins that truly matter.
Keeping key players available for camp gives Riley and his staff a smoother start as they install schemes and finalize rotations.
The injury update also highlights a change in USC’s offseason approach, with a greater emphasis on player health and recovery. Under the guidance of the new director of football sports performance, Trumain Carroll, the Trojans have focused on carefully managing workloads during spring and summer practices.
USC begins practice on Wednesday, July 30, and attention will quickly shift to position battles and lineup decisions. But for now, Riley’s update is a welcome development.
Outside of Wormley’s continued rehab, the Trojans will begin camp in good shape, exactly where they want to be with the 2025 season just weeks away.