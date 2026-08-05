USC Rookie Receivers Turning Heads During NFL Training Camp

Two USC Trojans wide receivers were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft: Makai Lemon by the Philadelphia Eagles and Ja’Kobi Lane by the Baltimore Ravens.

The two of them are impressing those around them at training camp.

Makai Lemon's Toughness on Display

Jun 9, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles Makai Lemon (9) during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makai Lemon played for USC from 2023-2025. He broke out as a junior last season, hauling in 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for two touchdowns. Lemon was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner for being the most outstanding wide receiver in college football.

After the season came to a close, he declared for the draft and was selected No. 20 overall by the Eagles. The Eagles aerial attack struggled last season and they hope Lemon will be able to help change that. A Philadelphia teammate of his has been impressed with him in training camp: Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown.

“Makai works extremely hard,” said Brown to reporters. “He’s very detailed as well, and he’s tough. He’s competing every day…He gets hit, bounces up and goes hard the next play. I’m impressed with him.”

Jun 10, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles receiver Hollywood Brown (0) during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hollywood Brown and Makai Lemon both played for USC coach Lincoln Riley. Brown played for the Oklahoma Sooners from 2017-2018 when Riley was the head coach in Norman. Brown, like Lemon, was a first round draft pick, getting selected No. 25 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Ja'Kobi Lane Makes One-Handed Grab

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja’Kobi Lane played for USC from 2023-2025 alongside Lemon. In his three-year career, Lane had 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. He entered his name in the 2026 NFL Draft and was selected in the third round by the Ravens.

One of Lane’s most impressive traits at USC was his ability to make catches with one hand. That is still going on now as he made an incredible one handed catch on a 20-yard pass thrown by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Take a look at the play below.

Lane made a habit of making highlight worthy snags at USC, such as this one-handed touchdown reception last season against Georgia Southern.

The Next No. 1 USC Trojans Wide Receiver?

USC is going to miss having both Lemon and Lane leading attack through the air this season. However, that doesn't mean USC is out of talent at the wideout position heading into 2026.

Sophomore wide receiver Tanook Hines looks poised to step into a bigger role this season after being the No. 3 wide receiver for USC in 2025 behind Lemon and Lane.

As a true freshman for USC in 2025, Hines had 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. What should excite USC fans about Hines is that he showed major improvement by the end the season. In two of USC's last three games, Hines led the team in receiving yards with 141 against the Oregon Ducks and 163 against the TCU Horned Frogs.

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