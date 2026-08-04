USC Receiver Tanook Hines Shares Best Advice Given by Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane

USC Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines looks ready to do more than build off his 34-catch debut season in 2025. Hines can grab the leadership mantle bequeathed by NFL-bound wideouts Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.

But not without taking some advice from the newest members of the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

Advice Tanook Hines Earned Ahead of 2026 USC Season

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Hines revealed the kind of advice he received while speaking with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI during the school's Aug. 3 media day.

"The advice they gave was be yourself and let your energy be contagious. Because it's going to spread around," Hines said. "Plus always put the team first."

The now sophomore already feels like one of the old guys in the room with the influx of freshmen coming on board. Including prized four-star wideout additions Ethan "Boobie" Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Hines already believes his leadership has picked up a notch even before he becomes an official upperclassman.

"Definitely. It's now just like all the stuff I messed up on, I can now tell and teach them, then they become ahead of this stuff way more than me," Hines said.

Tanook Hines Raving About Younger USC Teammates

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Hines isn't just showing the ropes for the newcomers. He even has become a fan of their explosive skillset. He was on the sidelines when Feaster delivered a Randy Moss-like jump ball catch in the end zone over Peyton Dyer during a late July practice.

Hines already is believing the best is still yet to come for the likes of Feaster, Dixon-Wyatt, Luc Weaver, Trent Mosley, etc.

"Their future is going to be bright," Hines said. "Every single day, they come out there and show me the unique talents that I've never seen before. The whole receiver room just compliments each other."

Feaster is clearly showing early signs of aiming to crack the two-deep. Dixon-Wyatt and Mosley arrived feeling sharpened by the rigors of the Trinity League as past Mater Dei High of Santa Ana and Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic stars. But again, Hines rises as the one who's mentoring them, including sharing this with Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans on SI.

“I'm definitely out there screaming every day," Hines said.

How Tanook Hines Prepared for Potential Lead USC Wideout Role

Absorbing the advice from Lane and Lemon wasn't the only pivotal offseason move Hines made.

He dialed in on fixing this aspect of his receiving game right before fall camp began.

"I focused on film. I became big on film," Hines said.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He especially dissected one aspect of defensive back play that he aims to exploit this season.

"Just seeing how a defensive back lines up against man and breaking down their whole defense. So when I'm out there, it becomes second nature," Hines said.

Hines looks to be more cerebral at the line of scrimmage before running the route tree. He also believes practice battles with Iowa State cornerback transfer Jontez Williams and the other defensive backs are sharpening him for the 2026 grind too, including revealing that he and Williams have won their share of solo battles.

But again, Hines is more about letting his energy permeate everywhere in the receiver room, as the newest USC NFL wideouts suggested.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.