PHILADELPHIA – The first-round draft pick hasn’t done anything much to stand out. Not yet. He’s just a long weekend into his professional career after missing OTAs with a hamstring injury. Better days are ahead for Makai Lemon. If not, well, that would be bad. Jalen Reagor bad. But that’s getting way ahead of things (if you want overreactions in training camp, you can read them here).

The receiver almost had a highlight play on Saturday. A half-step ahead of Cooper DeJean on a deep pattern, Jalen Hurts just overthrew him. It’s a connection, with more time and seasoning, that could develop into something big.

“First training camp, so everything’s been going good,” said Lemon. “I’ve been excited to hit the field each and every day. I know my ability and what I can do on the field. Just bringing my talent to the team, the best I can. Whatever they need me to do, just do it at a high level.

“Whatever they expect, I just make sure I do my job at a high level. Just knowing, whenever I step on the field, what I gotta do.”

Teammates Compliment The Rookie Receiver

Makai Lemon takes questions after training camp practice on Aug. 1, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Lemon has also been working on returning punts in the early days of camp, a skill he dabbled in at USC in his final season. He returned six for an 11.8 average. Right now, though he is in a receiver room that has been mostly rebuilt after the trade of A.J. Brown.

“It’s great to have them guys in my room,” said Lemon. “I’m the youngest guy there. I’m the only rookie. So, to have a bunch of guys in my room who have experience in the league, that’s the best position I want to be in.

“So, I’m going out there and asking them for advice, just how to do certain things, how to run routes, what they see because they’ve done it before, multiple times, at a high level. Me just being the student of the game, the rookie coming in, just trying to get all the information that I can.”

Hollywood Brown shared a college head coach with Lemon, though at two different schools – Wicks at Oklahoma, Lemon at Southern Cal.

“Makai works extremely hard,” said Brown. “He’s very detailed as well, and he’s tough. He’s competing every day. You guys see it. He gets hit, bounces back up and goes hard the next play. I’m impressed with him.

“I try to share as much as I can with him especially because he’s coming from my guy, Coach (Lincoln) Riley. I came from that system, so whatever tips I can give him to help with the transition, but like I said, he’s coming in doing a good job.”

Added Wicks: “I just think he's a dawg. Don't talk too much. Don't complain a lot. He just goes out and works. And that's what you want to get from a young player, feel me? think he just goes out and works, and he's a baller.”