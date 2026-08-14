USC Running Back Waymond Jordan Sends Powerful Message to JUCO Recruits

Waymond Jordan met his college football fate near the middle of America before his USC Trojans career started.

The native of Pensacola, Florida, never rose as a national recruit out of Escambia High School. But became the most coveted junior college running back out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

The latter eventually led him to coach Lincoln Riley and USC. Now he's reflected back on his personal journey ahead of his second season in the land of troy.

Waymond Jordan Sends Powerful Message

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball as offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) provides coverage against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan, sent this advice out to any junior college player aiming to get out of the struggle and find greener pastures like he did.

"Don't compare your route to other people's routes," Jordan said. "Just stay true to yourself and keep working. If you can learn with no resources, then it's going to be even easier when you have a lot of resources at your next place."

The chances for high school prospects to land at an NCAA Division I university is less than two percent.

Even junior college athletes don't hold a guaranteed chance of landing at a power conference program, or even a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program. Jordan even needed to learn how to take care of his own body with lesser resources and implementing his own nutrition plan, which he shared to Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI during Aug. 3 media day.

But going the JUCO route "helped me mature off the field" as Jordan put it. He now knows he's the latest success story out of the junior college struggle and is aware his name will be brought up in conversations by Hutchinson coaches by shining a light on his journey to motivate players representing his alma mater.

Waymond Jordan on Differences in Coaching Style from JUCO to USC

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against Michigan State Spartans linebacker Darius Snow (23) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most college football fans will believe that playing at a four-year level institution, let alone one with a deep prestige like USC, is harder than the junior college realm.

But most JUCO talents believe it's the reverse. A lot of 18 or 19-year-old players have to eat and take care of themselves on their own. Jordan himself admitted learning to take better care of himself came from being more than 1,000 miles away from home out in the Jayhawk State.

Even the coaching style isn't that much different either.

"The way [running backs] coach Anthony Jones teaches us -- walk-on, JUCO recruit, big-time recruit -- we all get treated the same," Jordan said. "We keep each other humble and hungry. But it [JUCO] prepared me a lot [for USC]. They coach us like we're at a four-year institution."

Jordan adjusted quick to his new environment by hitting 576 rushing yards and scoring five touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per game during the 2025 season. And he pulled off the numbers while forming a rare speed-and-power tandem with another underdog running back: King Miller, who arrived as an under-recruited walk-on.

Now both are reigniting USC's tradition of beating defenses with two backs. But it wouldn't have been made possible for Jordan had he not stopped in the middle of the U.S. before USC.

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