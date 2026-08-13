USC Running Backs Waymond Jordan, King Miller Share Mindset Entering the Fall

Turning loose two running backs in the same season is nothing new for the USC Trojans.

Reggie Bush and LenDale White combined to form the most revered backfield duo ever across college football during their early 2000s national title runs. Charles White and Marcus Allen provided backfield flair together even earlier than them, during the late 1970s and early 80s. Marshawn Lloyd and Austin Jones represent the more recent formidable backfield pairing of 2024, this one under coach Lincoln Riley.

Returning running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan now have an opportunity to follow suit. Yet both will explain that their journeys are absolutely nothing like the aforementioned USC legends, which parlayed into a fierce underdog message both helped send out to opponents this fall.

King Miller, Waymond Jordan not Afraid to Give Each Other this Label

USC running back King Miller | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The secret got out on the Calabasas High star Miller last season. He turned his walk-on journey into breaking through as USC's surprising leading rusher of 2025. Jordan arrived through his own trials and tribulations out of the junior college realm.

Miller told Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI during the program's Aug. 3 media day what their real motivation is the moment they hit the field.

"We always put a chip on our shoulders that we were once doubted. And are still doubted to this day," Miller explained. "We know the sky's the limit."

The past Hutchinson Community College of Kansas star Jordan also agreed with the doubted moniker.

"We feel like underdogs coming in," Jordan explained to USC Trojans on SI. "And we'll work like underdogs. But in the end, we all feel at the same level."

How Both Add a Needed Dimension for USC Offense

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs through the Illinois Fighting Illini defensive line during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC again keeps a notable tradition alive with forming a two-headed backfield monster.

Except Miller and Jordan add a greatly needed dimension for Riley's Air Raid approach.

Yes, the coach prefers shredding teams by passing first. Hence how Riley brings a deep lineage of dominating college football quarterbacks named Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams and now, Jayden Maiava. With the former two becoming molded by Riley during his run with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Jordan and Miller provide devastating balance into this offense, though. The former showed a knack for breaking tackles, then hitting a second speed gear to gash defenses with his 6.5 yards per carry average. He helped take advantage of opposing defenses focusing more on bracketing wide receivers like Makai Lemon or Ja'Kobi Lane. Jordan became the hammerhead back in the mold of LenDale White.

Miller isn't exactly flashy like Bush was. Yet Miller brings his own impressive contact balance and breakaway speed once he touches the football. He excelled on USC's zone running plays plus rose as another who could make arm tackle attempts look silly. But if anything, Miller showed to be more manipulative as a runner when it came to playing mind games with second-level defenders. He'd throw off linebackers or box safeties off guard with which hole he was going to hit.

These once doubted backs proved they can work in unison when together. And their personal journeys have developed their strong bond. Still, both feel like underdogs still in reflecting back on how they really got to USC and the national stage.

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