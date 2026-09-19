Three Troubling Takeaways From USC’s Narrow Win Over Rutgers

No. 12 USC can’t walk away feeling good as they narrowly defeated Rutgers 42-35 to open up Big Ten play. Defensively, it was a poor showing from effort to execution all afternoon. The pass rush was nonexistent, they didn’t tackle well and the secondary struggled.

Offensively, the Trojans still managed to put up points and running back King Miller eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second consecutive week after a slow start to the season. Receiver Corey Simms scored his first career touchdown and Riley Wormley’s two second half touchdowns were huge.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Follow along USC vs. Rutgers as this article is updated live throughout the game.

Fourth Quarter

0:00 - USC wins 42-35

4:24 - TOUCHDOWN Rutgers. Dylan Lonergan to Vernon Allen III for a 28-yard touchdown to cap off a 12-play, 75-yard drive. USC leads 42-35.

8:41 - TOUCHODWN USC. Jayden Maiava to Riley Wormley for a 2-yard touchdown to cap off a 5-play, 24-yard drive.

8:45 - Timeout Rutgers. USC will face a 3rd and goal on the 3-yard line.

11:39 - Antwan Raymond's run on 4th down is stuffed at line. Turnover on downs.

13:22 - Jayden Maiava to Corey Simms for 2 yards is short of the line to gain on 4th down and Simms is in a lot of pain after the play.

Third Quarter

0:06 - Rutgers jumps offsides and Jayden Maiava goes deep to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt for 32 yards on 4th down.

1:07 - Touchdown Rutgers. Antwan Raymond 3-yard rushing touchdown to cap off an 8-play, 75-yard drive.

3:45 - Ben Black III 31-yard completion and Rutgers is across midfield.

5:52 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Riley Wormely 12-yard touchdown run to cap off a 7-play, 75-yard drive. USC leads 35-21 after the 2-pt conversion.

WORMLEY FOR SIX!@USCFB answers to go back up two scores pic.twitter.com/F9IqVyjEp8 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 19, 2026

8:42 - Riley Wormley runs for 27 yards and USC is across midfield.

8:53 - TOUCHDOWN Rutgers. Clay Thevenin 17-yard rushing touchdown. USC leads 27-21.

9:26 - Antwan Raymond runs for 49 yards and Rutgers is in the red zone.

10:32 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Bad throw by Dylan Lonergan and safety Prophet Brown takes it 99-yards for a pick six. Trojans lead 27-14.

99 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🏡



Prophet Brown’s second INT of the year was a game-changer‼️



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/kD5HHaWrHN — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 19, 2026

12:23 - Injury timeout. Rutgers receiver KJ Duff is down after taking a big hit from Christian Pierce

Second Quarter

0:10 - FIELD GOAL. Caden Chittenden's 32-yard field goal is GOOD. USC leads 20-14.

0:18 - Timeout Rutgers. USC will face a 3rd and 10 on the Rutgers 14-yard line.

0:44 - Timeout USC. Will face a 2nd and 7 on the Rutgers 39-yard line.

0:49 - Timeout Rutgers. USC will face a 1st and 10 on the Rutgers 42-yard line.

1:25 - TOUCHDOWN Rutgers. Dylan Lonergan to Elias Coke to cap off a 14-play, 95-yard drive. USC leads 17-14.

It's a one-score game 👀



Elias Coke reels in the TD to pull @RFootball to within three points.



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/sucuFR1H9V — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 19, 2026

2:00 - Two-minute timeout. Rutgers faces a 1st and 10 on the USC 29-yard line.

3:00 - Rutgers fake punt and pick up 40 yards. They are at the USC 44-yard line.

3:47 - Timeout Rutgers. First of the half. Will face a 3rd and 20 on their own 17-yard line.

8:00 - USC punts after picking up one first down. Rutgers takes over on their own 5-yard line.

11:13 - Rutgers punts after going 3 and out. Kennedy Urlacher delivered a big hit on 3rd down to force an incompletion. USC will take over on their own 20-yard line.

11:59 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Jayden Maiava to Corey Simms for a 52-yard touchdown to cap off a 6-play, 75-yard drive. First career touchdown for Simms. USC leads 17-7.

First career touchdown for USC sophomore receiver Corey Simms pic.twitter.com/nsfhXqQ0cN — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 19, 2026

14:12 - Jayden Maiava to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt for 6 yards and USC is across midfield.

First Quarter

0:04 - TOUCHDOWN Rutgers. KJ Duff 11-yard receiving touchdown. USC leads 10-7.

6:35 - Ben Black IIII 12 yard receptions and Rutgers is across midfield.

8:08 - TOUCHDOWN USC. King Miller 11-yard rushing touchdown to cap off a 2-play, 24-yard drive. Trojans lead 10-0.

KING MILLER FOR SIX.@uscfb is rolling in Jersey pic.twitter.com/6O0XweBoZd — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 19, 2026

8:43 - Bad throw by Rutgers quarterback Dylan Lonergan and USC safety Christian Pierce comes up with the interception. The Trojans take over on the Rutgers 24-yard line.

INTERCEPTED!@USCFB gets its first take away of the game pic.twitter.com/JSTHE1XOIR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 19, 2026

9:30 - FIELD GOAL. Caden Chittenden's 35-yard field goal is GOOD. USC leads 3-0.

9:35 - Timeout USC. 1st of the half. Will face a 4th and 8 on the Rutgers 17.

10:32 - Jayden Maiava's pass to Corey Simms in the end zone on 3rd down is incomplete but Rutgers gets called for pass interference.

13:30 - King Miller runs for 20 yards and USC across midfield.

15:00 - USC won the toss and will receive.

USC Trojans Offensive Weapons

However, Maiava is certainly not lacking in weapons. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has been another star freshman receiver. He is tied for first on the team in receptions and second in receiving yards. His high school teammate, freshman tight end Mark Bowman is coming off a breakout performance, where he reeled in two touchdowns and showcased why he was rated as a five-star recruit.

A lot of eyes will be on receivers Terrell Anderson and Tanook Hines, who were eased back into action because of their injuries. Anderson is the most experienced, having appeared in every game the past two seasons for NC State. Hines started last season as a true freshman and ranked third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. The Trojans need them to step up in Mosley's absence.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zacharyus Williams has been Mosley's backup this season. Corey Simms has started two games, while freshman Tron Baker has started one. Freshman Boobie Feaster will be another one to keep an eye on.

The run game has been hit and miss for USC. Running back King Miller finally broke through last week with 118 yards on the ground, but with Big Ten play underway, they will need to establish the balanced attack that has made Riley's offense dangerous in the past.

Challenege for USC's Secondary

Sep 11, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans secondary will face its toughest challenege yet in Rutgers star receiver KJ Duff, who has been the lone bright spot for a team that has gotten off to an 0-2 start. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Duff is a matchup problem and is more than just a big body receiver.

In two games, Duff has reeled in 17 receptions for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Transfer Jontez Williams has been great for USC through three games and lived up the billing of the No. 1 cornerback in the transfer portal. Chasen Johnson and freshman Rock Hill will also get their oppurtunities on Saturday.

Southern Cal has struggled on the road in the Big Ten since joining in the conference in 2024. And as a program, they have struggled in the Eastern Time Zone for the past decade and a half. They have an opportunity to make a statement before their highly anticipated matchup against Oregon in week 4.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.