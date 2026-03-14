USC Star Safety Kamari Ramsey's NFL Draft Stock Changing

Former USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey entered the 2026 NFL Draft cycle with momentum. Now, some believe Ramsey's draft stock to be sliding after the NFL Combine.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski listed Ramsey among five prospects whose stock has declined during the pre-draft process. He was grouped with Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston, Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey and Alabama edge rusher LT Overton.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The shift reflects how fluid NFL evaluations can be once postseason showcases, combine testing and deeper film reviews begin to reshape early impressions. For Ramsey, the issue is less about poor performance and more about rising competition within a loaded safety class.

A Crowded Safety Class Reshapes Ramsey’s Draft Outlook

Safety is rarely the headline position in an NFL draft class, but this year's group is quickly becoming an exception. Ohio State Buckeyes star Caleb Downs has been widely viewed as a top-10 overall prospect since the beginning of the draft cycle, setting the tone for one of the deepest safety groups in recent memory. Several others used the NFL Combine in Indianapolis to dramatically elevate their stock.

One player who has been making a strong impression in the pre-draft process is Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman. Ramsey's Big Ten rival had a dominant combine, participating in five of the seven athletic tests headlined by finishing with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash time. That ranked fourth amongst safeties and tied for the ninth best time of all participants.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ramsey had a strong combine of his own with 4.47-second 40-yard dash (9th amongst safeties), 1.57-second 10-yard split and reps on the bench press. But where he struggled the most was in the more explosive drills like the vertical and broad jumps. Ramsey finished with a 36-inch vertical which ranked in the bottom five amongst safeties along with a 10-foot broad jump, which was the second-worst of the position group.

With players like Thieneman, South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore, and others putting on athletic clinics in front of scouts, the competition behind Caleb Downs has become fierce. The ripple effect has pushed Ramsey further down rankings across multiple outlets.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC safety Kamari Ramsey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

CBS Sports recently released a Top 100 NFL Draft prospects list that did not include Ramsey. ESPN’s latest positional rankings also omitted him after previously placing him among the top safeties earlier in the cycle.

At a position that already tends to be undervalued in the draft, the competition around Ramsey has forced him into a tough spot. Despite his talent, his value and limited athletic upside makes him a harder prospect to take a swing on in the early rounds.

Dallas Cowboys Emerging as Potential Landing Spot

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite the slide in rankings, Ramsey continues to draw interest from NFL teams. One organization already taking a closer look is the Dallas Cowboys. Ramsey confirmed at USC's Pro day that he has a scheduled Top-30 visit with Dallas ahead of the draft. The Cowboys hold the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in the first round, but they do not make a selection again until the 28th pick in the 3rd round.

Nonetheless, the Cowboys represent a logical fit given their defensive needs. Dallas missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season and struggled defensively throughout the year. The unit finished near the bottom of the league in multiple defensive categories, including total yards allowed per game.

Dallas is already showing interest in bolstering the secondary with bringing in former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant and former Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson in free agency. Ramsey can be another cover safety that adds depth and versatility to an evolving Cowboys secondary.

Ramsey may be sliding down boards for now, yet his instincts, production and versatility still give him a realistic path to hearing his name called within the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!