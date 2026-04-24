The Biggest Question Facing USC After NFL Draft Round 1

In the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the USC Trojans had one player selected, wide receiver Makai Lemon, who went 20th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Looking ahead to Day 2, USC is hoping to hear a few more of its players get selected to join Lemon in the NFL. This brings up one question before the second part of the NFL Draft begins. Who will be the next Trojans selected in this year’s NFL Draft?

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kamari Ramsey

With his versatility, one of the more intriguing prospects for USC is safety Kamari Ramsey, who could have a chance to be selected on Day 2.

Standing at 6-0 and 205 pounds, Ramsey has a very versatile frame that gives him the ability to line up in a variety of spots across the defense. In his time with the Trojans, Ramsey lined up at his normal position of safety, but also spent time in the slot at nickel corner and played in the box to help limit opposing rush attacks.

Ramsey was also able to find solid production with USC in these different roles as he recorded 87 tackles, seven pass breakups, one interception, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in his two seasons with the Trojans.

As a versatile defensive piece, Ramsey has shown the capability to contribute in coverage and against the run, which is very appealing for NFL teams looking to improve their defense overall.

Ramsey’s ability to play a variety of roles gives him tremendous value and could help him to get selected a lot higher than most realize throughout the course of the draft.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) makes a one handed catch for a touchdown as he is defended by Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Tracy Hill Jr. (12) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ja’Kobi Lane

Another Trojan prospect to watch is wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, who has the opportunity to bring a very unique element to most offenses with his size and speed.

Lane brings great speed on the perimeter, which was showcased at the NFL Combine when he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. In addition to his speed, Lane also brings solid size with his frame at 6-4 and 200 pounds.

The combination of size and speed helped Lane to progress every season throughout his college career, and in his final season, Lane had his best showing. In the 2025 season, Lane totaled 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns.

With Lane’s 6-4 frame, he can make a significant amount of difficult catches because his catch radius is a lot wider than most receivers. Because of his catch radius, Lane was able to become a scoring machine as he finished his collegiate career with 18 touchdowns, with a number of them coming in the red zone.

Lane’s speed also helped him to create explosive plays with his ability to get over the top of defenses and cause problems for defensive backs at the catch point with his length.

As the draft continues, finding players like Lane who have two unique traits will become even more valuable, which could lead to Lane becoming the second Trojan off the board.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Overall Draft Outlook

After the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, USC has the chance to see a few more players selected, including the likes of Ramsey and Lane, but also a few others. The rest of the list contains safety Bishop Fitzgerald and edge rusher Anthony Lucas, who also have a great chance to get selected before the draft concludes.

With the hope of having yet another successful NFL Draft, the Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are hoping to continue the pipeline of preparing players to have consistent success in college and at the next level in the NFL.

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