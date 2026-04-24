One USC Trojans Player Still Waiting To Hear His Name Called at the NFL Draft

As is the case for most years, the 2026 NFL Draft has seen plenty of chaos with trades and unexpected slides from players all across the board. The USC Trojans had one player selected in the first round, with wide receiver Makai Lemon getting drafted by the Philadelphia at No. 20 overall.

However, there is one USC player in particular waiting for his name to be called heading into Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Safety Kamari Ramsey

Following the first round, Trojan safety Kamari Ramsey is still waiting to be selected so he can begin his NFL career. There have been a few safeties selected already, including the likes of Caleb Downs and Dillon Thieneman, who are some of the top prospects in this year’s draft.

With the second round set to begin on Friday, Ramsey seems to be one of the better safety prospects available. Ramsey possesses great versatility that enables him to play a variety of positions in almost any defense.

Standing at 6-0 and 205 pounds, Ramsey has the size to play as a box safety to support the run and be a ball hawk over the top using his frame. With his speed, Ramsey also has the potential to play in the slot at nickel.

During his time with the Trojans, Ramsey put this skill set on display and found consistent success almost anywhere that he lined up. The opportunity to get that kind of value in the second and third rounds is a tremendous opportunity for every NFL team.

In addition to his versatility, Ramsey also has a significant amount of experience in the top end of college football after playing in the Big Ten with USC the last two seasons.

The last three seasons, the Big Ten has had the national champion, which means that more often than not, Ramsey is playing against the top competition of college football, which shows that he can stack up against any competition that he lines up against.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings

With his versatility, Ramsey has an opportunity to fit into several different NFL schemes. One of the more interesting fits could be with the Minnesota Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who prioritizes a variety of blitz packages and coverages.

If Ramsey is available, his fit with the Vikings in the Flores’ defense could be just right and lead to one of the better pairings in the whole draft.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders could also be an interesting fit for Ramsey as a very valuable piece in the secondary. As a younger team, the Raiders are looking to add solid players who can work into starters and make plays, which is exactly what Ramsey brings.

Last season, Las Vegas could not make plays on the ball in the secondary, and with his experience, Ramsey can help to fill that need and provide communication in the secondary that the Raiders have lacked.

Chicago Bears

Following a solid season, the Chicago Bears now have a glaring need in the secondary with several players leaving through free agency. Ramsey could be a great value pick for the Bears, and with his versatility, fill any need that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen sees fit.

The selection of Ramsey could not only fill a current need for the present, but with the future additions that Chicago makes, Ramsey could move around wherever he is needed most and provide communication at every level in the secondary.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Overall Outlook

As day two of the NFL Draft begins, Ramsey could potentially be one of the more valuable players left with his versatility, experience, and the communication he can bring to an NFL secondary. Any team that selects Ramsey is getting a player who can fill a variety of needs and has the potential to get even better.

Whichever team selects Ramsey will no doubt get a solid player for the present, but also someone who could grow into one of the more important players on an NFL defense.

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