USC Trojans coach Riley is set to enter his fifth season leading the program, and the growing expectation is to lead the Trojans to the College Football Playoff.

The Trojans' return of starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, an improved defense, and the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class in the country make USC a top contender in the Big Ten and for the CFP next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite all the optimism surrounding the Trojans' football program entering the 2026 season, USC is expected to face a gauntlet of a schedule that includes matchups against the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Indiana Hoosiers.

There is one particular matchup that may not be on Trojan fans' radars that could cause USC to slip up, and it’s their arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins.

Why UCLA Could Upset USC In 2026 Crosstown Rivalry Matchup

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Bleacher Report’s way-too-early college football upset predictions, the Bruins will upset the Trojans in their regular-season finale on Nov. 28 and break their two-year losing streak to USC in the Crosstown Rivalry.

A loss to the Bruins, depending on the results in their other marquee matchups next season, could dismantle the Trojans' hopes of making the CFP and signal the early end of Riley’s tenure at USC. Following a 3-9 season in 2025, many are expecting UCLA to be one of the most improved teams not only in the Big Ten, but in college football. New UCLA coach Bob Chesney brings championship experience from James Madison, as he prepares to lead the charge for the Bruins.

Chesney had a remarkable coaching tenure at James Madison, including an appearance in the CFP last season, which featured a 51-34 loss to the Oregon Ducks in the first round of the playoff at Autzen Stadium.

Earning a rivalry win over USC will result in a season-defining moment in Chesney's first year as UCLA's coach. Chesney's first season is expected to feature some growing pains, along with exciting moments of progress, of what could be a bright future for UCLA.

USC's Recent Success Against UCLA

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to Chesney’s arrival, UCLA also returns starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who last season was the leader for a struggling Bruins team, recording 1,928 yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Under improved coaching, Iamaleava looks to take a major step forward for the Bruins next season.

Despite their 3-9 season, UCLA competed in last season’s addition of the Crosstown Rivalry matchup against USC. After trailing 10-7 at halftime, the Trojans overwhelmed the Bruins in the second half, scoring 22 second-half points to beat UCLA 29-10 and cap off an undefeated record in games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

In that win, Maiava threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-29 passing. USC running back King Miller also rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Both Maiava and Miller will play a significant role not only for the Trojans offense, but also in the rivalry matchup against UCLA next season.

This year’s matchup at the Rose Bowl could be a much more entertaining matchup that could come down to the fourth quarter. Entering his fifth season as coach, Riley is 3-1 against the Bruins, and with so much on the line in 2026, losing to UCLA is a defeat the Trojans can’t afford.

