USC Trojans’ Week Zero Schedule Has One Clear Issue

Back in January, the Big Ten released USC's 2026 regular season schedule. The 12-game schedule will consist of three non-conference games and nine Big Ten matchups including Ohio State, Michigan and Indiana. Then on May 27, the conference shared the kickoff times and networks for the first four games of the season.

For the first three games, the Trojans will be defending the Coliseum. They will officially kickoff their home defense on Aug. 29 (Week 0) versus the San José State Spartans at 12 p.m PT on NBC. While many might regard this matchup as a tuneup game for the Trojans, an external factor has a chance to affect the season opener.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Weather Patterns and Seasonal Lag lead to a Hot August in Southern California

The summer solstice occurs in June for most major cities around the country, but coastal cities like Los Angeles experience a seasonal lag. The Pacific Ocean doesn’t start to heat up until the end of the summer, giving Southern Californians “June Gloom.” By August, landmass absorbs the maximum amount of heat, bringing in the hottest temperatures of the year.

AccuWeather is predicting temperatures as high as 85 degrees for the Week 0 game. Luckily the Trojans don’t play on a turf field as artificial grass can add an extra 35-55 degrees to the outside temperature.

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Greg Johnson (1) returns an interception for a touchdown against the San Jose State Spartans in the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This wouldn’t be the first time USC experienced the late August heat during a home season-opener. In 2022 when USC hosted Rice, temperatures reached 95 degrees by kickoff (3 p.m. PT) with field-level temperatures nearing 100.

With the kickoff time slated at 12 p.m. PT, there might be a chance the Trojans get ahead of the heat wave. This will be their earliest kickoff time since 2016 when they hosted Utah State for an 11 a.m. PT game (Sept. 10, 2016). Either way, fans should come prepared with hydration, sunscreen and shade.

USC's Record Versus SJSU

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Southern California Trojans logo at midifeld at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has played SJSU a total of six times, winning each matchup (6-0).

Their most recent meeting was another home season-opener on Aug. 26, 2023 where the Trojans won 56-28. The statistical leaders on offense was former quarterback Caleb Williams – 274 passing yards and two touchdowns – and wideout Tahj Washington – 85 receiving yards and a score. On defense, cornerback Jaylin Smith led the team in tackles (eight) while defensive end Jamil Muhammad had three tackles, a pass breakup, a quarterback hit and forced a fumble.

USC's Next Three Games With Kickoff Times and Channels

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall views of the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Southern California Trojans at the United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following the Spartans will be the Fresno State Bulldogs (Sept. 4). Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. PT and be broadcasted by FOX. The Trojans' third home game of the year will be against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (Sept. 12). Game will start at 8 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.

After three consecutive home games, the Trojans will have their first road and conference game on Sept. 19 versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. CBS will be the home for the game and it will start at 12:30 p.m. PT.

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