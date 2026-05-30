Jayden Maiava's Path to Unlocking His Full Potential at USC

With the 2026 season on the horizon, USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava seems to be in a great position to build on his performance from last season and potentially lead the Trojans to a College Football Playoff berth.

Based on the pressure that seems to be ramping up for USC coach Lincoln Riley, the performance of Maiava and the offense as a whole could be critical.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava’s 2025 Success

While USC did not qualify for the College Football Playoff last season, Maiava had a great showing and was arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country, which landed him near the top of ESPN’s rankings on all quarterback situations around the country.

During Maiava’s 2025 campaign, he recorded 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and completed 65.8 percent of his passes. As a passer, Maiava consistently showcased his accuracy and usually put USC in a position to succeed on the offense.

In addition to Maiava’s talent as a passer, he also showed he could provide value as a rusher. On the ground, Maiava totaled 157 yards and six touchdowns as a rusher, which could add another element that opposing defenses have to prepare for against the Trojans’ offense.

Added to Maiava’s production, he was the most efficient quarterback in the country as he posted an 89.9 quarterback rating, which measures the efficiency of a quarterback on a scale from 0 to 100. Based on his efficiency, Maiava has shown that he can be an efficient and productive quarterback, which should bode well for USC in 2026, which could allow the Trojans to have one of the best seasons yet under Riley.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava Leading USC Trojans to Wins

At USC, Maiava has shown his ability to lead the Trojans to victories consistently, while being the starter for the last 17 games.

In those games, USC has a record of 12-5 and seems to be heading in a solid direction with Maiava leading the way at quarterback and Riley calling the offense. During the past 17 games, Maiava has led the Trojans to victories against Texas A&M, Michigan, Iowa, and rival UCLA twice.

The victory against Texas A&M specifically was a huge step because it was in the Las Vegas Bowl, where he threw a few interceptions, but in spite of that, he was able to respond and help the Trojans win a tough game against a solid SEC opponent.

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Maiva being able to lead the Trojans to victories in those games, he has shown that he can perform well on some of the biggest stages in college football. For Maiava, it is now time to do that against the elite teams like Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana, who are all teams that USC has on the schedule in 2026.

The good news for the Trojans is the fact that Oregon and Ohio State do have to travel to Los Angeles to play USC, but the Trojans have to go on the road to play Indiana.

As a result of having these tough games on the schedule, Maiava has a great opportunity to prove that he can not only compete with the top teams in the Big Ten but also potentially pick up a few tough wins for the Trojans, which could significantly help his case for a possible run at the Heisman Trophy.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One Key Matchup for Jayden Maiava

While there are several tough matchups on the schedule for USC, there is one matchup in particular that could help Maiava change 2026 from a solid season to a great season.

That key matchup for Maiava and the Trojans is the home game against the Oregon Ducks. The reason why it is so crucial for Maiava is the fact that this is the first test for USC next season and is at home at the Colleseum, which could be a great opportunity for the Trojans to pick up a win.

In addition to Oregon’s roster as a whole being one of the best in the country, the Ducks also have one of the best quarterbacks in the country with Dante Moore. With Oregon having a player like Moore, Maiava has an opportunity to step into a high-stakes situation against a great team and prove that he can keep up with Moore in a game that could go a long way in determining the Big Ten standings.

If Maiava can outplay and lead the Trojans to a victory over the Ducks, USC could be in a position to not only climb the Big Ten standings but also have a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

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