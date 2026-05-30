This USC Trojans Matchup Could Determine Big Ten Standings

So far in the Lincoln Riley era, the USC Trojans have been unable to qualify for the College Football Playoff, and for that to change, USC must win the key games against elite teams moving forward.

With the pressure that seems to be mounting on Riley and the Trojans, there is one matchup that could go a long way in not just determining USC’s season but also the landscape of the Big Ten.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans on Sept. 26

Without question, one of the most important games for the Trojans in the 2026 season is the matchup with the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 26 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

A major reason why this game has a significant impact on next season is the fact that this is the first game where USC will be tested and has the opportunity to prove that they are ready to compete with the top teams in the Big Ten. Recently, the Trojans have struggled to compete with the top teams in college football and in the Big Ten.

Last season, these struggles were highlighted by losses against Notre Dame, Illinois, Oregon, and the Alamo Bowl loss to TCU. For USC to compete in the Big Ten, the Trojans must show they can beat some of the top teams in the conference, especially Oregon, which has become one of the more consistent programs in the country.

For Riley, he has to prove that he can coach with some of the top coaches in the country, which includes Oregon's Dan Lanning, who seems to have his group taking a step forward each season.

So, as USC prepares for the matchup with Oregon in September, competing with the Ducks is critical, and with the game at the Coliseum, this could be the Trojans' best chance yet under Riley.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Marquee Quarterback Matchup

In USC’s game against Oregon, one of the biggest factors to watch could very well be the matchup between the Trojans’ quarterback Jayden Maiava and the Ducks’ quarterback Dante Moore.

Throughout Maiava’s career, he has proven the ability to progress each season and could be poised for his best season yet. For Oregon, Moore is coming off a very impressive season, and as he prepares for 2026, he could be in a position to compete for the Heisman Trophy as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

For USC to win against Oregon, Maiava must have a great performance as a passer, but also put his rushing ability on display. Last season, Maiava recorded 3,711 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. On the ground as a rusher, Maiava added 157 yards and six touchdowns.

As Maiava gets ready for next season, his frame at 6-4 and 230 pounds is something that should help him to sustain the physicality in a conference like the Big Ten and potentially help him to become one of the better quarterbacks in the country.

Heading into the matchup with Oregon, if Maiava can keep pace with Moore and potentially outperform him, Maiava could be the difference and lead the Trojans to one of the biggest victories for USC under Riley.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Pressure on Lincoln Riley Following Oregon Ducks Matchup

Following the matchup with Oregon, the path does not get any easier the Riley and the Trojans with matchups against Washington, Penn State, Ohio State, and Indiana looming.

A loss to Oregon could be brutal as they head into the tough matchups ahead on the schedule. For Riley, he must find a way to prove that USC can consistently beat the top teams in the country on a consistent basis.

The tough part for Riley and the Trojans when it comes to the Big Ten is the fact that a win against Oregon would be a great step, USC has to play two more teams similar to Oregon with national championship expectations in Ohio State and Indiana.

So, if Riley and the Trojans can prove the ability to beat the elite teams in the Big Ten consistently, USC should be in a great position to silence the critics and compete for a College Football Playoff berth.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.