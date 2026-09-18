How USC Trojans Will Survive Injury to Star Receiver Trent Mosley

The spotlight is nothing new for USC freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who starred at national powerhouse Mater Dei in Orange County.

He was the leading receiver on a national championship team in 2024 and once again in 2025, when the Monarchs also featured Ohio State five-star freshman receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the offseason, Dixon-Wyatt played for South Florida Express, a premier 7v7 program. Ohio State superstar Jeremiah Smith and former USC Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon are just a couple of the recent receivers that have also suited up for SFE.

Dixon-Wyatt was impressive at Southern Cal from the jump. The buzz around the local star immediately began after the first spring practice and only ramped up in fall camp. He earned a starting role coming out of fall camp and has remained there for the first three games.

Dixon-Wyatt has lived up to expectations early and is tied for first on the team in receptions, second in receiving yards and tied for second in receiving touchdowns. His transition to college football has been seamless because of the physical traits the 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver possesses.

With fellow star freshman receiver Trent Mosley suffering a knee injury in the Trojans week 2 win over Louisiana, that will keep him out for an extended period of time, the spotlight will be placed on Dixon-Wyatt to a greater extent.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has already established a great rapport with Dixon-Wyatt. His impact has been undeniable but the Mater Dei product was a player USC almost let get out of the state.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Recruiting Rewind

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last November, there were whispers around the program about a potential big-time flip from a highly touted local player. That name was kept under wraps until it became a real possibility as the 2025 regular season winded down and National Signing Day in December was fast approaching.

USC was late to the mix with Dixon-Wyatt. They offered him after he was on campus for Junior Day in February of last year. It was primarily a battle between Ohio State and Oregon, which the Buckeyes eventually won out on when they landed a commitment last May.

He had adamant about his pledge to the Buckeyes and joining Henry in Columbus. However, the Trojans never stopped pursuing him, and neither did Oregon, who received all of the buzz to eventually flip Dixon-Wyatt.

With rumors about former Ohio State offensive coordinator and receiver coach Brian Hartline set to become a head coach becoming a reality, the window was open.

News came down on National Signing Day in December that Hartline would be the new head coach at USF, and Dixon-Wyatt flipped his commitment. He became the fourth player from Mater Dei to sign with USC in their No. 1 class, joining tight end Mark Bowman, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott.

From talking with 7v7 coaches, and numerous people around the Mater Dei program in the spring and summer, there was an overwhelming belief that the Trojans had signed the best receiver coming out of Mater Dei in the 2026 class.

Receiver Room After Trent Mosley Injury

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) carries the ball against San Jose State Spartans cornerback Isaiah Buxton (0) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zacharyus Williams has been Mosley’s backup this season. The third-year receiver is an experienced player, having played in 18 career games at Utah and USC. Willams missed two and a half months with an injury last season but is much more comfortable in the Trojans offense in his second year.

Freshman Tron Baker started opposite of Dixon-Wyatt in the opener, and Corey Simms has started each of the last two. The two big names to keep an eye on are Terrell Anderson and Tanook Hines.

Anderson was a big addition in the portal from NC State, who appeared in every game for them in his first two seasons. He was banged up in fall camp and made his season debut last week but played four snaps.

Hines started last season for the Trojans as a true freshman and finished third on the team in receptions. Hines missed the entire spring, the first several weeks of fall camp and the season opener. He too has been eased back into action but it’s time for both of them to step up in Mosley’s absence.

USC will play in their first road game of the season when they make the long trip to New Jersey to take on Rutgers Saturday, Sept. 19. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.

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