Over the years, the USC Trojans football program has been fortunate to have several talented wide receivers on its rosters, many of whom have gone on to have massive success in the NFL. This season, freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley has the opportunity to become the next star at the position, and his performance so far for USC is an early, encouraging sign that he can do just that.

The 5-10 four-star wide receiver recruit from Santa Margarita High School in California, Mosley, has put together a stellar start to his USC career in three non-conference games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Trent Molsey Among College Football's Leading Wide Receivers

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through three games, Mosley has electrified the crowd at the Coliseum with his performances, recording 13 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging 19.6 yards per catch.

Mosley has also shown his skills as a dangerous special teams player. In the Trojans' 49-30 Week 2 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns, Mosley’s 86-yard punt return was a critical moment. Entering Week 3, Mosley is currently ranked No. 8 in the country in receiving yards.

Notable wide receivers ahead of the Trojans include Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (333 yards), who USC will face on Saturday in their Big Ten opener, and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (315 yards).

Can Trent Mosley Build Off His Strong Start?

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores a touchdown against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With non-conference play officially in the books for the Trojans and Big Ten action set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 19, on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the most difficult stretch of USC’s schedule will determine the team’s CFP aspirations.

Following what should be a comfortable win over the Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Piscataway, the Trojans will face a grueling six-game stretch that includes matchups against the No. 21 Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26), Washington Huskies (Nov. 3), No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), Wisconsin Badgers (Oct. 24), No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).

Not only will the results of these six games determine the Trojans' CFP destiny in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, but Mosley will play a role as he continues to build his case as one of the best young wide receivers in college football.

Mosley, USC Trojans Open Big Ten Play vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on a 9-yard touchdown rexeption against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, Mosley and the Trojans will focus their attention on their first road matchup of the season at SHI Stadium against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Despite the Trojans being overwhelming 24.5-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights, per DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the wide receiver battle between Mosley and Rutgers star KJ Duff is an intriguing matchup to watch in Saturday’s Big Ten opener.

The kickoff from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, between the Trojans and Scarlet Knights is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

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