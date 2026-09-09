Freshman Receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Reflects on Choosing USC Over Ohio State

The No. 14 USC Trojans will wrap up their three-game home stretch vs. the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in Week 2. As their offense continues to slowly bring back pieces and catch a rhythm, true freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is starting to come into his own.

Following practice on Sept. 8, Dixon-Wyatt shared the mindset he had to take on to become a day-one starter, his decision in flipping from Ohio State to USC, his big play in Week 1 and playing alongside fellow true freshman Trent Mosley.

Choosing USC over Ohio State

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it was a great process. You know, at the end of the day, I had to sit down with my team, make sure I was making the right decision for myself, and I feel like I made a pretty great decision coming here.”

Southern Cal’s re-established recruiting pipeline is crucial in flipping Dixon-Wyatt. Tight end Mark Bowman, who was his teammate at Mater Dei, was very vocal about Dixon-Wyatt joining the Trojans as well. Tight Ends / Inside Receivers Coach / Pass Game Coordinator Chad Savage, one of USC’s best recruiters, was also relentless in his pursuit of Dixon-Wyatt.

“I feel like you know I would have to come in either way. Keep my head down and put the work in and I feel like the coaching staff has trusted me and I'm just grateful for the opportunity,” Dixon-Wyatt said about the possibility of seeing the field early.

Becoming a Starter as a True Freshman

“I'm just grateful to be out there with my teammates,” Dixon-Wyatt said.

Dixon-Wyatt was one of three starting true freshmen for the Trojans in Week 0. He had a relatively quiet day – four receptions for 46 yards – but recorded his first collegiate touchdown. In Week 1, the former Mater Dei Monarch showed what he’s capable of with six receptions for 103 yards.

“Yeah, I would say the mindset is just going in there every day. Going in every practice just knowing any play could be your last. And then getting trust from the coaches and your players and your peers, all that had to do with it.”

Recruiting Class of 2026

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean we have a very tight team. Everyone, you know, they talk, everyone gets to know each other very well.”

Big Fourth-Down Catch in Week 1

“Oh yeah, I mean those are just preparation. We do that on, and on, and on in practice and we work those type of things. So that being on the game, that's just what we work in practice. So it's no big deal.”

While playing Fresno State, the Trojans found themselves facing fourth-and-five on their opening drive. Despite having sticky coverage against him, Jayden Maiava trusted Dixon-Wyatt to make the grab and he delivered with veteran-like body control and focus for a 31-yard reception.

The trust between Jayden Maiava and USC’s freshmen receivers is already there. That comes from the amount of time Maiava invested in them this offseason.



Kayden Dixon-Wyatt did this throughout his career at Mater Dei. Just throw it up and let him go make a play. pic.twitter.com/OnPCYYMEa8 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 5, 2026

Starting Alongside Trent Mosley

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores a touchdown against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That's a blessing. Me and Trent, you know, we work very hard and more to come,” Dixon-Wyatt said about starting with fellow true freshman Trent Mosley.

In Week 1, Dixon-Wyatt and Mosley became the first receiving freshmen duo to post 100 yards each since 1973.

“I mean, that's my guy. Good, quiet kid on and off the field. Hard worker for sure. And you know, when it comes to football, he's just all about it,” Dixon-Wyatt said about what stands out about Mosley. “I mean on the field obviously, [in the] weight room. He's just a hard worker and me and him, you know, we both compete and just push each other to try to be the best.”

Playing in Lincoln Riley’s Offense

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean Coach Riley is a mastermind for obvious reasons and this is why I chose to come to play at USC. I feel like he's doing and has done a great job with the players that's been under him. So, I'm just taking that.”

Biggest Improvement

“I would just say like the mental part. Make sure I know where I'm lining up and all these other things. You know, it's a lot to go into it.”

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