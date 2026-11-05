USC Tight End Mark Bowman Puts the Nation on Notice After Ohio State Upset

The No. 20 USC Trojans received a major boost to its offense in their 30-18 upset win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in Week 9 with the return of freshman tight end Mark Bowman.

Bowman, a five-star recruit coming out of national powerhouse Mater Dei in Orange County, was one of the crown jewels of the Trojans No. 1 rated recruiting class.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) runs the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The local product was a day-one starter and immediate impact player, not just as a pass-catcher, but as a run blocker as well. Bowman missed the previous three games with a hamstring injury and didn’t know if he would be available for last Saturday’s contest until game time.

“It was really a game time decision,” Bowman said. “Actually, right before the game, I went out, did the warm up, and just was talking, communicated with the amazing training staff that we have, and I was able to go out there and play.”

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite playing on a snap count, the Trojans felt the impact of having Bowman back in the lineup. His 70-yard catch-and-run, where he hurdled an Ohio State defender, ran over another and broke the tackle of one more, is a strong candidate for play of the year.

And given the magnitude of the win, a play that will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest in USC history. Although the play is still fresh in the minds of the college football world, Bowman has moved past it.

“That game is in the past, and a bunch of guys on the field are making plays too,” Bowman said. “So just that one being recognized is kind of example of how social media can blow something up, other than the whole game being a big team dominant win.”

What the Film vs. Ohio State Shows

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) to run for 79 yards during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowman may have put the play in his rear view mirror, but it’s still going to be celebrated for quite sometime.

From talking with a high school coach back in January who faced Bowman almost a handful of times during his career Mater Dei, the one word he used to describe USC’s tight end is “freak.”

And that’s exactly what Bowman’s highlight-reel catch-and-run against the Buckeyes was: a freakish play. He had to make a great adjustment to reel in the catch before showing off his tremendous strength and athleticism.

Still watching this unbelievable play by USC freshman tight end Mark Bowman on repeat pic.twitter.com/CNln40P4ze — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 2, 2026

It’s no secret that Bowman is one of the highest-paid freshmen in the country with a lucrative NIL deal. For years, the five-star recruit was the type of prospect that left the state. But Bowman was one recruit the Trojans' personnel and coaching were determined to keep in Southern California, and through the first two months of the season, it's easy to see why.

And it’s not just what he does as a pass-catcher. Bowman has essentially been a sixth offensive lineman. The biggest transition for young tight ends from high school to college is the size and physicality of defensive fronts, especially in the Big Ten.

Bowman has looked more like a redshirt senior, rather than a reclassified freshman, when it comes to his impact as a blocker. And it may have been the part of his game that the Trojans' offense missed the most in his absence.

Bowman helped the Trojans jump out to a fast start by throwing a key block on a screen pass to freshman receiver Trent Mosley, who went for 69 yards on the second play of the game. The three players lined up at the bottom of the formation, which also includes Bowman's high school teammate, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, are all true freshmen.

#USC



Trips Nub. Guard False Pull ➡️ Tunnel Screen



Get used to seeing this for the next few years at USC. All true freshman at the bottom of the screen.



Great blocking from Mark Bowman and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Linemen leading the way in space and Trent Mosley does the rest. pic.twitter.com/0mPGBWIFST — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 2, 2026

He brings a physical element that embodies a new attitude in the program. Bowman revealed during his media availability on Tuesday that former New York Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey is a player he’s modeled his game after. No surprise, considering the physical nature and receiving skills Bowman possesses that mirror those of the two-time Super Bowl champion and former All-Pro tight end.

It was all on display with a demolishing hit on Buckeyes' safety, Simeon Caldwell, in the second quarter.

You better buckle your chinstrap when Mark Bowman is coming at you. Watch #19 coming out of the backfield. What USC’s freshman tight end does as a run blocker cannot be overstated. pic.twitter.com/uG4AeVz4mB — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 2, 2026

Bowman wasn’t at full strength last Saturday, but with the Trojans having their second bye week, he has another week to get healthy and return to his full form.

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