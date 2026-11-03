Luke Huard Pulls Back the Curtain on USC’s Winning Formula vs. Ohio State

The No. 18 USC Trojans will be looking to ride the momentum of their upset win over No. 11 Ohio State throughout the bye week.

With vibes still high, offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Luke Huard sat down with the Trojans Live crew on Nov. 2 and shared more about the Trojans' prep heading into the pivotal game.

Offensive Game Plan Heading Into Ohio State Game

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Going into the Halloween bash, the Buckeyes’ defense was ranked No. 4 overall in the nation, second in the Big Ten and being one of the best scoring defenses (13.4 points per game).

“One of the things was that [Ohio State] defense is certainly good from top to bottom and some of the intermediate play-action pass,” Huard said about the game plan. “We knew, especially with some of the pullers, they were going to fit the run aggressively and some of those second-level, intermediate passes. You know, we threw a seam ball to a tight end, and obviously that screen early really got us in rhythm.”

Freshman wideout Trent Mosley set the tone on the second play of the game with a 69-yard touchdown off a screen, while tight end Mark Bowman had an electric 70-yard play that included a hurdle. What makes those plays even more special is that OSU was one of two teams that had not allowed a play from scrimmage of 40 or more yards in the FBS.

“When you play a defense like Ohio State… When you could have those explosive plays, that’s just huge for your offense because you’re not trying to drive it 15 to 16 plays against a really good defense.”

Physicality was one of the biggest improvements. The offense ran a total of 50 plays, 27 of which were runs. Running backs King Miller and Waymond combined for 25 carries, 126 yards and two touchdowns. The offensive line only surrendered one sack while committing no penalties.

“I thought our backs ran hard. I thought our O-line played really, really good. We just played complementary football. We ran it, we had good play-action, we had a screen game. I just think we did the things we had to do to give ourselves a chance to win.”

Lincoln Riley’s Offensive Mind

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He sees the game really well. There's certain guys that game plan really well, but on game day they’re kinda counting on the plan, whereas he does a great job of seeing and feeling the game. We have these iPads, but to be honest with you, he doesn't spend a lot of time on them. He’ll be down there with Jayden reviewing what he needs to review, but he just has a real feel for the game.”

“I think he’s got really good play-calling instincts. Obviously, to be good at your job, it's the preparation. The amount of work that we put in through the course of the week, the amount of work that he puts in, like there is no detail that doesn't get thought through when we put a play on the call sheet.”

“It's a combination of his incredible work ethic, preparation, his natural gifts and instincts with the game. When you combine that all, that’s what makes him pretty special.”

Quarterback Jayden Maiava’s Growth

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, certainly now [that] he’s in year three in the system, and he’s got a lot of experience. A lot of different situations to draw back from. Obviously, a lot of credit to [Lincoln Riley] on game day. When we do get in some of those scenarios where it may not be going the exact direction we want, he does a great job of keeping him even-keeled,” Huard shared.

Coming into the bye, quarterback Jayden Maiava has 2,524 passing yards (No. 6 in the nation), a 66.9 completion percentage, 20 touchdowns (tied for No. 8), only five interceptions and a quarterback rating of 81.7 (No. 11).

“Jay, in general, looking at his time here at USC, certainly there have been moments where we’ve had a negative series or a negative play, and you’ve seen him bounce back and drive us right down the field,” Huard said about Maiava’s growth. “Now, he’s letting the game come to him more, and you’re seeing the patience involved in his game.”

“His overall maturity and experience certainly lends to why he’s handling things better. When we do have a negative play, he's the one now – as the leader of this offense – he’s gotta rally the rest of the guys around him to make sure we pick this thing up,” Huard said about Maiava’s leadership.

“In practice, we just take three-step drops and throw it. The other guys do all the work. But he’s certainly done a good job of taking care of his body,” Huard said about Maiava’s health throughout the season. “That's another thing, as you learn yourself and you get more experience in this game, as far as just the maintenance… He does a great job of taking care of his body.”

Getting the Freshmen Involved Early

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) to run for 79 yards during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's a real credit to both groups [Maiava and incoming freshmen]. I think the exciting thing about this young group of guys we have on our team is that these guys really love football. The second, most of them got here in January. They were plugging in immediately. Wanting to watch extra film, wanting to walk through,” Huard said about the 2026 recruiting class members’ early start.

Out of the 2026 recruiting class were the aforementioned Mosley and Bowman, receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Tron Baker and Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, along with running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux were members who joined the team in the spring.

While the others have had their moments in spurts, it's been Mosley who has set himself apart as the No. 1 pass catcher – 27 receptions for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Dixon-Wyatt has proven to be more than just a co-star with 443 yards and four scores of his own. Bowman has been a difference-maker on the ground and through the air by bullying defenders on blocks while racking up 204 yards and two touchdowns.

“These guys [were] constantly – ‘Hey, can we watch extra film?’ ‘Hey, can we walk through this script?’ It was a collective thing together that allowed us to get into a rhythm earlier. We still got a lot of work to do. Obviously, we have this week to get better and look at some of the things we can improve upon from what we did in the first [nine weeks] and just double down and keep stacking days, getting better and better.”

“It's a credit to both the young guys that have joined this offense and to veterans like Jayden to bring this whole thing together and keep working. Our best is still to come,” Huard said about the offense.

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