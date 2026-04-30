USC Trojans Transfers Who Will Play the Biggest Roles Next Season

Dreams of playing in the College Football Playoff are on every Trojan fan's mind as USC enters what could be a make-or-break fifth season for coach Lincoln Riley. USC remains one of the most storied programs in college football that has yet to appear in the CFP, and the 2026 season could be the year that finally happens, especially with the quality of talent that the Trojans have returning on their roster.

In addition to the returning talent, which is highlighted by USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, the Trojans also bring in several talented transfer additions that look to play a role in USC making the CFP.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here’s a breakdown of the three transfers that will have the biggest roles for USC throughout the 2026 season.

Terrell Anderson, Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the football during the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Following the departure of star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, USC, despite having several talented recruits at the position coming in, needs a leader for that group entering the 2026 season.

Former NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson has the opportunity to take that leadership role for the Trojans this upcoming season. Anderson arrives in Los Angeles following two productive seasons with the Trojans, in which he recorded 53 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

In addition to being a potential leader for the Trojans, Anderson looks to develop his talents as a wide receiver at USC. The Trojans have a proud history of developing wide receivers into NFL talent, and Anderson could be the next to benefit.

Look for Anderson, along with Tanook Hines, to be the two leaders at wide receiver next season for the Trojans as their high-powered offense aims to lead them to the CFP.

Deven Bryant, Linebacker

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) tackles UC Davis Aggies running back Jordan Fisher (20) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

USC’s linebacker group was one of the most inexperienced on the Trojans roster last season, and entering 2026, the core looks to take a major step forward. Washington transfer linebacker Deven Bryant looks to contribute to that goal.

Bryant arrives at USC after three seasons with the Huskies, in which he made impressive strides as a linebacker. Last season with the Huskies, Bryant took a major step forward, recording 62 total tackles.

Now at USC, Bryant looks to build off his impressive 2025 season with Washington and be a key leader for the Trojans' defense, as their performance under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson may play the biggest key in the team reaching the CFP.

Jontez Williams, Cornerback

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another notable addition for USC’s defense, former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams, looks to make an impact for a Trojans secondary that has experienced its fair share of highs and lows in the four seasons under Riley.

In three seasons with the Cyclones, Williams collected 67 total tackles and five interceptions. Last year, Williams' season was cut short after he suffered a knee injury. Since his injury, Williams has shown great strides in his recovery process as he aims for a bounce-back season for the Trojans.

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