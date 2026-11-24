UCLA has been on a magical run in their first season under coach Bob Chesney.

The Bruins were projected to finish at the bottom half of the conference heading into the year. Instead, they jumped out to a 10-0 start, highlighted by an upset win over Oregon in Eugene in early October.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA reached as high as No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and became one of the biggest stories in the sport this season. Chesney had resurrected a program that was sputtering under former coach Deshaun Foster. Chesney rebuilt a culture overnight and became the talk around Los Angeles.

But all of that could come crashing down following a triple overtime loss to Michigan this past weekend. It’s not just the one loss that could potentially derail a sensational run. It’s the loss of quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who went down on the first play of overtime with a hip injury was carted off the field.

UCLA has not officially ruled out Dieffenbach for Saturday’s game against USC at the Rose Bowl or a possible return this season. If he can’t go, it would likely be third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava, who looked like a deer in headlights in Ann Arbor.

The CFP Selection Committee has shown in the past that health factors into their decision. In 2023, Florida State, who despite going 13-0 and winning the ACC Championship, was kept out of the four-team College Football Playoff because they had lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis.

Well, the Bruins could potentially be down to their third-string quarterback, and back-to-back losses to close out the season could be enough to keep them out of the dance.

Future of Lincoln Riley at USC

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans technically still have a small percentage chance to make the College Football Playoff but those hopes more than likely died following a loss to Indiana on Nov. 14.

A three-loss team, with one of those coming to unranked Wisconsin, doesn’t scream playoff team. And in a College Football Playoff or bust season, USC failed.

Southern Cal would need absolute chaos to happen in the Big Ten on the final weekend of the regular season. But they can still play spoiler to their crosstown rival and keep them out of the Big Ten Championship Game and the playoffs.

20 years ago, UCLA upset then No. 2-USC 13-9 to keep them out of the national championship. The Trojans can write a similar ending for the Bruins this weekend.

The future of USC coach Lincoln Riley is still very much in question. In his five seasons in Los Angeles, Riley does not have much to show for it. No conference championships or playoff appearances. The best thing Riley has riding for him is a talented freshman class that has been better than advertised.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 9-3 finish would be just enough to keep Riley around for another year because of what the roster could potentially look like next season. But a loss to USC’s rival and one that is potentially playing a third-string quarterback could spell the end of Riley’s tenure come Sunday.

UCLA is fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all the pressure falls on the other sideline.

Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 28 is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.

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