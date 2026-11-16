The notion that USC quarterback Jayden Maiava hasn’t progressed since he replaced Miller Moss as the starter in November of 2024 is false.

He’s become a more polished passer in year three under Lincoln Riley, and his overall accuracy has improved. His highs have made him look like an elite college quarterback and potentially a first-round NFL Draft pick.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem is, fans never know which version of Maiava is going to show up on any given Saturday, except on the road. Other than a nearly flawless performance against Penn State on Oct. 10, Maiava is a completely different quarterback away from the Coliseum.

That has never been more evident than the Trojans last two road games. USC’s two worst offensive performances of the season have come off a bye and Maiava is the root of the struggles.

Maiava was picked up twice on the first three possessions as the Trojans scored 7 points in an upset loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 24. And this past weekend against Indiana, Maiava was picked off three times, one of which came inside the 10-yard line when USC trailed by seven in the fourth quarter.

A brutal decision by Maiava caused the Trojans to watch their College Football Playoff hopes fade in Bloomington. The loss doesn't solely fall on Maiava, but he does shoulder the majority of the blame. On paper, USC played a more complete game than Indiana. The big difference was the quarterback position.

In his last eight games away from the Coliseum, Maiava has been picked off at least twice in five of them. For a quarterback that now has more than 40 collegiate starts under his belt, Maiava should be the advantage, and it hasn't played out that way.

Jayden Maiava’s Fit in Lincoln Riley’s Offense

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Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Riley’s resume when it comes to developing college quarterbacks over the past decade is unmatched.

Three Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 overall picks in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams and a Super Bowl champion in Jalen Hurts, who finished second in the Heisman voting in his lone season under Riley at Oklahoma.

The quarterbacks that have had the most success in Riley’s offenses all have something in common, they were effective using their legs. The ones that were more pocket passers, Spencer Rattler and Miller Moss, were eventually replaced and transferred.

Mayfield, who isn’t known much for using his legs in the NFL, carried the ball 316 times for 893 yards and 18 touchdowns in his three seasons as a starter under Riley at Oklahoma. And keep in mind sack yardage in college football factors into rushing stats.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava was a dual threat when he transferred from UNLV to USC. In 2025, there were stretches when Maiava would not use his legs and it limited the offense. When he did, the offense was noticeably better. In 2026, Maiava has flat out refused to pose anything threat with his legs.

Whether it’s from a potential lingering issue, which has been the speculation since the Trojans week 1 win over Fresno State, he’s reverted to becoming a statue in the pocket and it has severely hampered the Trojans offense. A scheme that utilizes RPO's, zone reads and leaves room for quarterbacks to improvise -- having someone that poses no threat with his legs

Maiava is also fading away from taking hits when pressured and it has affected his accuracy. Maiava’s style of play in 2026 just flat out doesn’t fit Riley’s offense.

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