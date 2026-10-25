Unfortunate Reality Hitting for USC When Comparing Trojans to UCLA Bruins

Madison, Wis — USC football is reeling after a disappointing loss to Wisconsin on the road Saturday night.

The program isn’t making any progress in year five under coach Lincoln Riley. Meanwhile, down the 10 and 405 freeway, UCLA is thriving in year one under coach Bob Chesney.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins are undefeated, and with a favorable schedule the next month of the season, could remain that way when the two schools clash to conclude the regular season on Nov. 28.

Chesney has UCLA in prime position to make a run at a Big Ten championship and berth in the College Football Playoff. Riley has done neither. Chesney went into Eugene on Oct. 10 and upset Oregon.

Yes, the same place the Trojans lost by double-digits by last season. And yes, the same team the Trojans lost to by double-digits in late September this season. While Riley is taking victory laps for beating a Penn State team that has lost four in a row and are winless in the Big Ten, Chesney is providing real results.

It doesn’t take five years to turn a program around. Curt Cignetti proved it at Indiana. In year one, Cignetti took the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff and in year two, they won a national championship.

Southern Cal has given Riley everything he needs to succeed, including a brand-new $225 million dollar facility that opened in early August and was supposed to usher in a new era for the program.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has not only passed USC, but they also lapped them. The LA schools are two completely different programs. The Bruins look well-coached and well-prepared every week. They are disciplined and don’t play down to their competition. And it’s consistent.

With the Trojans, you never know which team might show up any given every Saturday and that stems from the man in charge, Riley.

“This is the same team that played a way different brand of football at Penn State two weeks ago, and we're very capable of doing that again here in the in the coming weeks,” Riley said after Saturday's loss. “But we got to do it, and it's going to take all of us together, coaches and players, and that's what we'll do.”

And that’s the problem.

With Chesney, there is a vision in place and it’s being brought to light with tangible results on the field. In Westwood, it's something high school recruits want to buy into. At this point, the vision with USC is just words. What exactly are recruits buying into?

Tough Final Slate

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team during warmups before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It could get worse for USC down the stretch.

Wisconsin was supposed to be a game the Trojans should have been able to handle, but nothing has been an easy as it should be in the Riley era.

With the Trojans College Football Playoff hopes on its last leg, here comes Ohio State rolling into town on Oct. 31. The Buckeyes will be without starting quarterback Julian Sayin, but still bolster a loaded roster, headlined by the best player in college football, receiver Jeremiah Smith.

USC travels to Bloomington on Nov. 14 to face Indiana. And for a team that can’t play well away from the Coliseum, it spells trouble. And then it’s a short trip to the Rose Bowl to face the Bruins in the finale.

Even though it’s still in Southern California, you never know what Trojans team might show up or if Riley will still be on the sideline. Three games against teams ranked inside the top 10 to finish USC's season is quite the gauntlet.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.