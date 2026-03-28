USC Trojans Wide Receiver Recruits Earn National Honors

There are many reasons for fans to be excited about the USC Trojans’ incoming No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class. Many pundits believe that the group of players arriving and the return of several leaders from last season’s roster could make the difference in coach Lincoln Riley’s group making the College Football Playoff in his fifth year.

Two of the Trojans' top recruits in their 2026 recruiting class, including a duo of wide receivers, Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster and Trent Mosley, arrive at USC looking to carry on the legacy of the great wide receivers that came before them.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Feaster and Mosley, along with 2028 wide receiver commit Roye Oliver III, were recently all named to the 2025 MaxPreps High School All-America first team offense. With USC entering the 2026 season with massive expectations to reach the CFP next year and beyond, here’s a breakdown of all three of the future wide receivers for the Trojans.

Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps one of the most talented players in USC’s 2026 recruiting class, Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster, out of DeSoto High School in Texas, has the potential to be the next star at wide receiver for the Trojans and one of starting quarterback Jayden Maiava’s top targets next season.

Feaster is rated a four-star recruit and No. 10 overall wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports. His future USC teammate, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, is four spots ahead of him at No. 6 overall in the 2026 class.

Feaster also ranked as one of the best players in the state of Texas, leading DeSoto to the 6A Division II State Championship. Feaster was also awarded the offensive MVP for the title win. Feaster looks to bring that same championship experience to a USC football program and fanbase that is desperate to return to the highest stage.

Trent Mosley

Trent Mosley is one of the several talented recruits that hail from the state of California in USC’s No. 1 2026 recruiting class. Mosley is rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 34 overall wide receiver, per 247Sports.

Mosley had a phenomenal high school career at Santa Margarita Catholic. Mosley was known for his quickness as a wide receiver, which translates well to playing under Riley’s high-powered USC offense.

Roye Oliver III

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Despite being a part of the 2028 recruiting class, wide receiver Roye Oliver III committed to USC on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, is rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 96 overall player nationally in the 2028 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Oliver is also rated as the No. 2 overall player in the state of Arizona. There is still so much time between now and 2028 for Oliver to continue to grow his talents, as by the time he is expected to start playing his college career at USC, he could be a much better wide receiver than he is right now.