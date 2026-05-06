Three USC Trojans That Lincoln Riley Must Trust Ahead of a Pivotal Season

The USC Trojans enter the 2026 season with aspirations to reach the College Football Playoff, an expectation that fans are desperately hoping that the team reaches in what will be the fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley.

In his four seasons as coach of the Trojans, Riley has come just short of reaching the CFP on two separate occasions. One of those was with former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams in 2022, losing to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. The other was last season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans finished with a 9-4 overall record in 2025. Three of those four losses came on the road during the regular season against ranked opponents. Entering the 2026 season, which is set to feature a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule, several players on USC’s roster look to step up and lead the Trojans to the CFP. Here’s a breakdown of the three players that Riley looks to trust the most heading into a pivotal 2026 season.

Tanook Hines

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

With the talented wide receiver duo of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane now off to the NFL, rising sophomore wide receiver Tanook Hines now steps in with the potential to be a leader for USC’s offense next season.

In his freshman season with the Trojans, Hines showed flashes of his potential, recording 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. Two of those matchups were on the road against the Oregon Ducks and in the Alamo Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs. Hines recorded 100-plus yards twice for the Trojans.

In the key road games the Trojans have next season, it's crucial that Riley gets Hines involved and trusts him as the top receiving option in 2026 for USC.

King Miller

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC running back King Miller has the opportunity to take a huge step forward for the Trojans offense next season. Miller’s story to stardom was one of the most inspiring in college football last season.

Once viewed as an overlooked walk-on, Miller stepped up amid injuries to USC’s running back room and became the leading rusher for the Trojans. In his freshman season, Miller rushed for 156 carries, 972 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Now with the return of Waymond Jordan, Miller not only looks to continue leading USC’s offense, but form what could be a dominant running back duo, something that Riley hasn’t had during his four seasons with the Trojans.

Desman Stephens II

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) runs the ball after an interception in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the arrival of new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, USC’s defense will be a key to championship success in 2026. One of the defensive stars for USC that Riley looks to depend on is Desman Stephens II.

In his sophomore season with the Trojans, Stephens led USC’s defense, collecting 89 total tackles and one forced fumble. Stephens, part of a linebacker group that was one of the most inexperienced on the Trojans roster in 2025, and with several returners and additions through the transfer portal, he looks to lead the core to a productive 2026 season.

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