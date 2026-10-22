How to Watch USC vs. Wisconsin: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

After a week of rest, the No. 16 USC Trojans are back on the road to take on the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. Despite the gap in the rankings, Saturday's matchup could be closer than it appears on paper, and the sportsbooks are expecting a competitive battle in Madison.

USC holds a 7-1 advantage in the all-time series, including a 38-21 win over the Badgers in their most recent meeting in September 2024. Wisconsin is looking to bounce back after a sloppy loss to No. 9 UCLA, in which the Badgers were flagged 10 times for more than 100 yards. Back on their home field, Wisconsin will look to find some offensive consistency and avoid a sweep by the Los Angeles schools.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For USC, Saturday's matchup is a chance to build momentum before a pivotal stretch of its schedule that includes a showdown with Ohio State. With one loss already on its resume, the Trojans have little room for error as they look to strengthen their College Football Playoff resume and remain in the Big Ten title race.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT

Location: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

TV: NBC

Fans can stream the matchup live via Peacock, the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com, or through live TV streaming services carrying NBC, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and Sling TV.

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds:

Spread: USC -2.5 (-115) | Wisconsin +2.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 49.5 points (Over -115 / Under -105)

Moneyline: USC -140 | Wisconsin +120

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview:

Though USC enters as a 2.5-point favorite, Saturday's matchup is expected to be competitive as the Trojans look to keep their momentum going heading into an important part of their schedule.

Wisconsin holds a 4-2 overall record and is coming off a 17-7 loss to No. 9 UCLA. The Badgers will look to bounce back in front of their home crowd, but they'll have their work cut out for them against a USC offense that has found its rhythm.

Wisconsin has struggled to find consistency on offense, and an undisciplined performance against the Bruins only added to those concerns. The Badgers were flagged 10 times for more than 100 yards.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) gains a first down as he runs past Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (15) on a pass play in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has been a major part of USC's offensive success this season. He's completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards and 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions. The Trojans also lead the Big Ten in completion percentage and are averaging 310.1 passing yards per game.

However, Wisconsin's defense presents a significant challenge. The Badgers are allowing just 16.6 points per game and have been especially strong against opposing passing attacks. Their secondary has limited opponents to 171.2 passing yards per game and a 56.7 percent completion rate.

USC's defense will have its own challenge in containing Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph. Joseph has thrown for 1,132 yards and 10 touchdowns and has added 262 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. His ability to make plays with his legs gives the Badgers another dimension offensively.

Despite Joseph being a positive aspect of the Badgers' offense, Wisconsin has struggled up front. The offensive line has allowed six sacks through its first six games. USC has several defensive linemen capable of taking advantage, including defensive linemen Jide Abasiri and Alex VanSumeren, as well as freshman edge rusher Luke Wafle.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot interviews Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior safety Kennedy Urlacher has also made an impact as a pass rusher, recording 3.0 sacks through seven games.

With Ohio State looming, the Trojans have an opportunity to strengthen their College Football Playoff resume before entering one of the toughest stretches of their schedule. Playing at Camp Randall Stadium will not make that task easy, especially against a Wisconsin defense capable of keeping the game close.

However, if Maiava can continue producing through the air and USC's defense can contain Joseph, the Trojans will have an opportunity to leave Madison with another important Big Ten victory.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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