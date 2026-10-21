USC Receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Breaks Down Wisconsin’s Challenging Defense

The No. 16 USC Trojans will continue their tough second half of the season with a road game against the Wisconsin Badgers (Oct. 24). Besides playing on the road, the Trojans' offense will be facing another stout Big Ten defense.

Following practice on Oct. 20, freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt opened up about the challenge and what he must do to make an impact on the game.

Preparing for Wisconsin Badgers’ Defense

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) catches a two-point conversion pass during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I've seen a tough team. They play really well on defense,” Dixon-Wyatt said about the Badgers. “As I'm studying, they have a great linebacker core. Their secondary is pretty good as well. So, you know, just keep studying and seeing what else I could learn from them.”

Wisconsin’s defense is currently averaging 18.2 points allowed per game (No. 26 in the nation), 283.6 yards per game (No. 10) and 4.1 yards per play (No. 5). In the passing game, they’re allowing an average of 5.6 yards per pass (No. 4), 175.8 passing yards per game (No. 19) and a completion percentage of 55.77 (17). The unit has a total of five interceptions – two from senior safety Marvin Burks Jr. – and only three passing touchdowns.

As for the linebackers, quarterback Jayden Maiava also acknowledged that the group was the heart of the defense. Sophomore Cooper Catalano is the lead tackler (50 total) and has four pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

Redshirt senior Sebastian Cheeks leads the nation in quarterback pressures (27), is fourth in tackling (21 total), and has 2.6 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Sophomore Mason Posa is second in tackles (47) and has a pass deflection and an interception.

“I feel like it would just not put pressure on us, but just more so knowing that we have to get to our routes a little faster,” Dixon-Wyatt said about the linebackers’ impact on the pass rush. “Knowing that the O-line doesn't have all day, like they got pretty good players coming off the edge. So, just being on the same page as everyone and being on the same page with Jayden is going to be important this week.”

The Badgers’ defense has recorded a total of eight sacks, with 4.5 coming from linebackers. So far, USC has allowed a total of six sacks and has had a bit of a shakeup on the offensive line. Some well-timed blitzes from the backers and stunts on the line could throw off USC’s offense.

Growing With Jayden Maiava

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) reacts against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would just say being more on page with Jayden, how he's kind of adapting as a player, and so am I," Dixon-Wyatt said about what's been the key to his development this season. "So just keep continuing to grow with him. I feel like that's the biggest thing for me.”

One of the biggest strengths that the duo has is the extra reps they’ve had together. Dixon-Wyatt graduated a semester early from Mater Dei (Calif.) and enrolled at USC in the spring, which allowed the freshman to be a participant in spring and summer ball.

“Yeah, that helps a lot,” Dixon-Wyatt said about his in-game reps with the senior quarterback. “Getting out there to do it live is everything. Then looking back on it, whether it be after a series or him just talking to me about what he likes, that's very important.”

During Trent Mosley’s three-game absence, Dixon-Wyatt emerged as the main target for Maiava. Versus Rutgers, Dixon-Wyatt was the leading pass catcher with five receptions for 77 yards. Then in the Oregon game, the freshman wideout had seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown – his second 100-plus-yard game of the season.

The extra looks have made Dixon-Wyatt the receiving leader at the midway point of the season – 27 receptions, 400 yards and four touchdowns.

The Impact of Trent Mosley’s Return

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, Trent's a great player. I feel like when he's in the game, it kind of just gives a lot of people one-on-ones because everyone can't just double me, double the outside receiver. So, you can't just focus on us, and it brings a lot more things to the table,” Dixon-Wyatt said about his fellow freshman wideout.

Mosley had started out as Maiava’s No. 1 target, then a knee injury sidelined the freshman for three games. The young wideout was able to make his triumphant return in Week 6 in the Trojans’ crucial game against Penn State. In the 31-23 victory, Mosley appeared to have not lost a step as he racked up nine receptions for 111 yards and a score.

With Corey Simms (knee) and Terrell Anderson (undisclosed) done for the remainder of the season, Mosley’s return couldn’t have been at a better time.

How the Trojans Used the Bye Week

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I feel like it was needed for everyone. My body feels great, and I know everyone else is. So we're just looking forward to get back out there for sure,” Dixon-Wyatt said about the bye coming after USC’s seven-game stretch.

“Yeah, I mean, I feel like we're just focused on this week's opponent and taking it week by week,” Dixon-Wyatt said about how the Trojans didn’t ride the Penn State win that long.

“I feel like everyone just coming to practice knowing that any practice could be our last. Just staying focused on the opponent that we have in Saturday’s game,” Dixon-Wyatt said about replicating the type of preparation USC had during Penn State week.

Adapting From High School to College Football

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) scores on a 19-yard touchdown reception against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would say the play strength. I know [in] high school, I was probably a little undersized, but coming to college, you got to be tougher. So, I would say that for sure.”

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