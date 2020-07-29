USC-UCLA Football Game In September?

The USC-UCLA game will take place on Sept. 19 at the Rose Bowl, according to a published report.

Bruin Report Online said the early Crosstown Rivalry is scheduled for Week 2 of the season. One reason given in the report for the early contest is the proximity of the schools to each other, which would allow the game to be rescheduled without much problem, if necessary.

My initial reaction: If the Crosstown Rivalry is going to be played in September, then who really cares if there is a season?

But I suppose there is some logic behind it.

However, the point of playing the game at the end of the season is you know what is at stake. You also see teams at a much different point in their development.

USC is already dropping Alabama and Notre Dame. If the Trojans played UCLA in Week 2, what's left after that?

The big Washington State game? Other than Oregon and maybe Washington, there's not much in terms of marquee games.

It really is shaping up as a season for Clay Helton to exploit although I do not underestimate his ability to blow a game.

The last time the USC-UCLA game was played in September was in 1945. But the teams played each other twice that season.

USC and UCLA played each other twice during from 1943-45.

All of this assumes there will be a fall football season, which at the moment is no sure thing.